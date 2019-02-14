Smollett Sits Down for a Softball Interview After Hiring a PR Firm

Jussie Smollett spoke directly to his “doubters” in an exclusive interview that aired on “Good Morning America” Thursday, just over two weeks after the “Empire” star told police he was brutally attacked in what authorities are calling a suspected hate crime.

He says he’s angry people don’t believe him. We will leave you to judge how angry he is.

This is his first interview since police say he was attacked last month and since he hired Harvey Weinstein’s PR firm. The singer and actor said he was heartbroken when he found out that people questioned the details of his story.

“I have to acknowledge the lies, and the hate. And it feels like if I had said it was a Muslim, or a Mexican, or someone black, I feel like the doubters would have supported me much more. A lot more,” Smollett, 36, told ABC News’ Robin Roberts.

“And that says a lot about the place that we are in our country right now.“It’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth, you don’t even want to see the truth,” he added.

THE PERSONS OF INTEREST

He thinks the two men named as “persons of interest” — who were walking away from him and were not near him in videos police have screened — are the culprits. Some news reports claimed they were homeless men and other reports say they were ruled out as suspects. We just don’t know. It’s been three weeks since they were seen on video and named as “persons of interest” by the police.

Rob Elgas’s Twitter feed is in direct conflict with his story.

.@JussieSmollett tells @RobinRoberts that there is no doubt in his mind that the men pictured in surveillance footage attacked him. “I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them.” See more of the EXCLUSIVE interview TOMORROW on @GMA. https://t.co/3HbyU2SFxe pic.twitter.com/hiNGiHDyl0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 13, 2019

OTHER ODDITIES

It’s also interesting to note that Smollett’s original report said nothing about a Maga attack and he has only turned over heavily redacted phone records.

Rafer Weigel tweeted yesterday that Chicago police will reinterview Smollett about his redacted phone records, sent to them in PDF form, when he’s back in town shooting ‘Empire’. They don’t know when that will be.

It is odd that two white men would scream, “It’s Maga country” in what is a liberal/leftist area. Is it likely two anonymous men would know he is a gay liberal who hates Trump at 2 a.m. in the morning?