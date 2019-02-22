Smollett Statements Coming In From Maxine & Kamala

Maxine Waters doesn’t believe the police just yet in the Smollett case. [Don’t break the news to Max, but he confessed and will likely plead guilty, throwing himself on the mercy of the court]

Maxine Waters said she “would be disappointed” if it’s proven that her friend Jussie Smollett staged his own attack.

“I don’t think we can at this point make sense of it. There are still some questions that we have, some answers that have to be given,” Waters said. “He’s a friend, he was at my office, we marched in the Pride Parade together. He introduced me to Black Girls Rock. And so I believed him when I heard about it.”

“I still don’t know all of the details. I’m waiting for the final result of all of this. If in fact, it is a hoax, of course, I would be disappointed,” Waters said.

This is what she said originally when Smollett first claimed he was attacked by Trump supporters:

“I’m pleased that he’s doing okay. But we have to understand this is happening for a reason. Why all of a sudden do we have people unable to study while black, unable to mow a lawn while black, unable to have a picnic while black, and being attacked? It’s coming from the president of the United States. He’s dog whistling every day. He’s separating and dividing, and he’s basically emboldening those folks who feel this way.”

That is literally insane.

KAMALA HARRIS

Kamala Harris issued a sleazy statement one might expect from someone who characterized the Smollett attack as a “modern-day lynching” to get her lynching act passed. She came out with that immediately, without any information. This is what she says now:

“Like most of you, I’ve seen the reports about Jussie Smollett, and I’m sad, frustrated, and disappointed,” Harris said. “When anyone makes false claims to police, it not only diverts resources away from serious investigations but it makes it more difficult for other victims of crime to come forward.”

“At the same time, we must speak the truth: hate crimes are on the rise in America,” she continued. “Just last year, the FBI released statistics that revealed a 17 percent increase in the number of hate crimes in America. Part of the tragedy of this situation is that it distracts from that truth, and has been seized by some who would like to dismiss and downplay the very real problems we must address.”

Don’t expect an apology from this loser.

ADAM SCHIFF

Look at what this lying, leaking, dope Adam Schiff wrote. He didn’t apologize, just deleted it.