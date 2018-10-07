SNL Mocks Kanye’s Mental Illness After His Pro-Trump Statements

“Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson mocked and debased Kanye West over his pro-Trump speech during the show’s premiere. Davidson said it was “one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here.”

“You know how wrong you have to be about politics for me to notice?” Davidson snarked on Saturday.

Comedy is now only allowed to bash the right.

Kanye said they tried to bully him into taking off the Kanye hat at the time he made his statement. Davidson made his own hat reading, “Make Kayne 2006 Again.”

Is there any doubt these loons did bully Kanye into not wearing a MAGA hat?

They called him crazy even though they know Kanye is bipolar. They said “being mentally ill is no excuse to act like a jackass.” How cruel is that? This is the party of caring?

What you are supposed to get out of this is that if you support Trump, you’re crazy.

Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts and we probably won’t get a reaction to this spiel.

It is evil that all the so-called comedy shows are far-left indoctrination. It’s wrong.