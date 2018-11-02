Snowflake Commie Student Throws Milk at Republican Youth

A triggered college student wearing a communist button threw milk at members of Florida State University’s Republican club. They were campaigning on campus for gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

The cursing commie accused the Republican students of “supporting Nazis”. She screeched. “Do you understand that fascism is here? Do you understand that Nazis are f*cken here?”

An unhinged commie, shocker!

Hunter Pollack, an FSU student whose sister Meadow was killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting, slammed the “vile attack.”

Sickening to see a member of @FSUGOP a group I’m proud to be in have chocolate milk thrown on her for campaigning . In the state constitution it says students are allowed to express their point of view on campus. This is a vile attack. pic.twitter.com/Wd9RQSqCrt — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) November 1, 2018

His opponent Andrew Gillum would be much closer to “Nazi” than Ron DeSantis. Gillum’s a commie and shares some of the fascist ideas of the communist.

De Santis is a military veteran and attorney who served in Congress since 2013.

Gillum is the Mayor of Tallahassee since 2014 and it has one of the highest crime rates in the USA. It has been voted one of the most dangerous places to live in the USA and it has been voted one of the ’50 worst places to live’ in America.

On the other hand, De Santis has an undergraduate degree from Yale and a law degree from Harvard. De Santis served in the U.S. Navy and fought in the Iraq War. He was awarded a Bronze Star. In Congress, he also served as Chairman of the House national Security subcommittee.

