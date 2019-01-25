Snowflake Diva Azealia BankRants About “F***ing Ugly Irish Women”

Racist rapper Azealia Banks called Irish people “inbred leprechauns” lacking “white privilege” in a crazed racist rant.

After an incident on the plane, the foul-mouthed Banks stormed off an Aer Lingus flight from London’s Gatwick Airport to Dublin, Ireland, The Daily Mail reported.

The rapper slammed the flight’s cabin crew as “f**king ugly Irish women” on Monday and claimed she was treated like a wild animal” on a “travel day from hell.”

“I’ve worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some f**king ugly Irish b*tch. These f**king ugly Irish women here,” she ranted in a video on her Instagram account after the incident. “It’s always the same sh*t when I come to the UK. Getting singled out by the haggard, old white ladies, every f*cking time…they’re like ‘Oh who is this black girl in business class?’…They always trying to play you like ‘It’s not racism.’”

“People are so addicted to Azealia Banks trauma porn that they hop on ANY opportunity to try and make it seem like my life is all sad and horrible,” she wrote later. “I’m FINE GUYS! I didn’t get kicked off the plane. I got off the plane on my own. When I got off the plane they kept chastising me and saying they were gonna call the police (for no reason) and it made me cry.”

FROM THE SNOWFLAKE WHO HAS WAY TOO MUCH DIVA PRIVILEGE: