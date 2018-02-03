Snowflake Whining About Mean People Attacking FBI Was Comey’s Guy

In his usual vein of reinterpreting reality, James Comey retweeted a story that appeared in the New York Times by a snowflake agent who said he is retiring because of all the attacks on the FBI. Comey failed to mention one important fact, the agent was his special assistant.

Former special agent Josh Campell wrote in an op-ed piece for The New York Times that he was leaving the FBI because of all the attacks on the Bureau.

The former agent said Saturday that he was leaving after more than a decade because of the “relentless” and “scorched-earth” attacks on the agency “from politicians with partisan goals.”

“I am reluctantly turning in my badge and leaving an organization I love,” Josh Campbell said.

Is he leaving or did Christopher Wray ask him to go?

He acknowledged in the article the problem of anti-Trump text messages written by FBI agents. He said the texts showed only poor judgment, and they do not reflect on the entire agency. Instead, the messages were played politically to say the FBI is biased and corrupt, Campbell stated.

“Political operatives are weaponizing their disagreement with a particular investigation in a bid to undermine the credibility of the entire institution,” he wrote. “‘The system is rigged’ is their slogan, and they are now politicizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process used to collect critical intelligence about our adversaries.

Missing is the fact that the FBI corruption is what is causing the problem.

HE’S COMEY’S GUY

The entire article is manipulative propaganda. You see, Campbell served as special assistant to former FBI director James Comey. The whiney pissant explained his role in a fawning article in USA Today about his former boss. The guy is a phony and so is his article.

The snowflake agent has his own website, joshcampbell.org, and he’s available for interviews. It’s also rumored he was offered a job at CNN to spread the anti-Trump message. Shocker!

Special Agent Josh Campbell will be missed at the FBI, but his voice is an important addition to the national conversation. @joshscampbell https://t.co/TETeRrou8C — James Comey (@Comey) February 3, 2018