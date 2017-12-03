So-Called Republican Mike Rogers Sides with Jim Comey Over President Trump

RINO Rep Mike Rogers, who was pushed off the Trump transition team last year, has made it clear he believes Jim Comey over Trump even though Comey has told provable lies and is a conniving leaker.

“I think his testimony is going to be credible,” Rogers predicted of Comey on CNN. “And I don’t think he’s done here.”

“I think given the plea deal with Gen. Flynn, I think Comey will play another role in this. Though I’m sure they’ll bring him back, about that process of what he knew leading into the election,” Rogers, who previously served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I do believe James Comey. I think James Comey is a very good man. The FBI agents loved James Comey. I think that’s really important to separate this,” he continued.

This is what Rogers said after Trump said he never told Comey to stop the [endless] probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election which is not what Comey is suggesting.

It also came as the Democrats and media are doing their level best to convict the President of obstruction of justice.

“I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!” Trump tweeted earlier Sunday. He has said that repeatedly.

“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness,” he tweeted in a second tweet.

But on with the witch hunt at all costs and despite all odds! The Coup d’Etat must go on.

James Comey knew about the illicit Uranium One dealings but this is the guy we should believe.

Andrew McCabe, Robert Mueller, James Comey, and Rod Rosenstein all knew Russia was committing crimes w/nuclear dealings but said absolutely nothing.🤔 🤔🤔pic.twitter.com/dtDdGM7Pzr — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterVIP) December 3, 2017

Comey’s also the guy who made the decision about Hillary’s fate months before anyone interviewed her or any key players.

Is this perjury? @Comey's memos indicate he made the decision NOT to prosecute Hillary two months before her interview… But here he told @RepRatcliffe—under oath—that the decision was made after the interview. They can't both be true. pic.twitter.com/tr5KqqUFzE — Rep. Steven Smith (@RepStevenSmith) December 3, 2017