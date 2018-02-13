Social Justice Warrior Judge Orders Full Restoration of DACA

A New York federal judge has ordered President Trump to resume the DACA program and accept new applicants and renewals.

DACA is unconstitutional but social justice warrior judges are ordering President Trump to restore it. It isn’t legal because no president has the right to waive immigration law through executive order. The former president frequently disbanded our constitution for his personal ideology.

We currently have two federal judges ordering the President to disobey the law and follow Barack Obama’s illegal executive action.

Unhinged Judge Garufis Ordered DACA, New Applicants

Federal Judge Garufis in New York ruled Tuesday that the government must fully restart the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals deportation amnesty and accept brand new applicants as well as renewals, throwing a potential wrench in the ongoing debate over the fate of “Dreamers” on Capitol Hill.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis said the administration does have the power to revoke DACA, but it must give a sound reason for doing so — and the Homeland Security Department’s September 2017 rationale fell far short of what is required in that regard.

He even used Mr. Trump’s own tweets as evidence that the DACA program was ended precipitously, pointing to President Trump’s claims that he could “revisit this issue” as proof the program could have been continued.

Judge Garaufis is a horror. We know him well here in New York. Among other crazy rulings, forced illegal racial quotas in government positions.

The Judge demanded that the NYFD hire according to race-based quotas and declared the NYFD test racist. Race-based quotas have been struck down by the SCOTUS – they are illegal.

Former Mayor Bloomberg tried to get Garaufis removed from the NYFD case because of his irrational rulings but that is difficult to do if not impossible.