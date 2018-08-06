Social Media Giants Appear to Coordinate an Attack on Infowars

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and others have been removing pages, tweets, and videos posted by Infowars, an Alex Jones outlet.

Facebook, Google, YouTube, Apple, and Spotify all banned Infowars material and they did it at about the same time between Sunday and today.

Alex Jones thinks it’s a trial balloon to see how far they can go with censorship.

INFOWARS RESPONDS

Wikileaks asks if people can be purged for cultural transgressions. The social media powers say he’s engaging in hate speech. What do you think?

Is he too offensive for the First Amendment? Also, should private companies with the almighty’s power over the Internet be allowed to censor?

The empire strikes back: Apple, Spotify, Facebook and Google/Youtube all purge Infowars/Alex Jones. Yes, Infowars has frequent nonsense, but also a state power critique. Which publisher in the world with millions of subscribers is next to be wiped out for cultural transgression? https://t.co/XAEQWr58hw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 6, 2018

Consider what this twitter user wrote.

I do not support Alex Jones and the ridiculous/bad things He spreads BUT we shouldn’t celebrate when someone is censored. Today it is someone we disagree with but you never know who an angry mob will decide is next #infowars — Joshua Nehmeh (@JoshuaNehmeh) August 6, 2018

HE GAVE AN INTERVIEW TO INDEPENDENT FILMMAKER FORD FISCHER

Whatever your opinion of Alex Jones, keep in mind that once one person is banned, more will follow. Less controversial people will be in the chopping block.

It’s not only that, he social media giants did this all at the same time. Doesn’t that mean they are working in tandem?

