Twenty-three Republicans voted against the Omar anti-Islamophobia resolution out of principle. The resolution was intended to condemn Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic comments-. It ended up being more of a white supremacy and anti-Islamophobia resolution In other words, it was a sham.

Amazon O-Cortez, the job-killer, is fake outraged again, as she is on Twitter several times a day. This time, she’s even fake outraged over fake news.

She contends we should all be outraged, clutching our pearls or wringing our hands because of 23 Republican members of Congress who didn’t vote to condemn bigotry.

Is she really that limited in critical thinking skills?

OUTRAGE, WE WANT OUTRAGE

“Where’s the outrage over the 23 GOP members who voted NO on a resolution condemning bigotry today?” says AOC. “Oh, there’s none?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Did they get called out, raked over, ambushed in halls and relentlessly asked why not? No? Okay. Got it.”

Where’s the outrage over the 23 GOP members who voted NO on a resolution condemning bigotry today? Oh, there’s none? Did they get called out, raked over, ambushed in halls and relentlessly asked why not? No? Okay. Got it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2019

SHE DOESN’T GOT IT

If there is one thing we all know, it’s that she definitely doesn’t “Got It.”

The only ones doing the ‘raking’ are the congressional ‘Democrats’, and we don’t care if people taking photos of her in the hall makes her paranoid.

If she listened to the comments or thought about it, she would realize the twenty-three members were making a statement about the sham resolution.

Liz Cheney, one of the 23, saw the tweet and responded back.

“Here’s the outrage: your party put a sham resolution on the floor designed to protect the anti-Semitic hate and bigotry of @IlhanMN,” Cheney fired back at Ocasio-Cortez.

Exactly. It actually made things worse.

Also in AOC news! She’s mad that dark money is investigating her dark money scams

Another funny O-Cortez tweet complains of ‘dark money’ behind investigations of her dark money operation.

She thinks if people are curious about the ethics complaints, they have to be dark money.

In case you’re curious about where the sudden flood of bogus ethics “complaints” & fake “scandals” are coming from, GOP troll groups are filing a ton of random claims. There’s already a dark-money operation aimed at me just 2 months into my job – happy #InternationalWomansDay!🤗 https://t.co/leiTN6bndS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 9, 2019

She’s now fundraising off the complaints and Omar’s anti-semitism. People will hopefully tire of these cutesy commie girls, but it’s not looking good. There are way too many socialists/communists rising in power in the USA.