Socialist Candidate Supports Gun Confiscation of Semi-Automatics

During a November 4th appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) admitted that a possible outcome of her gun control plans could be that “people would turn their guns in.”

Abrams supports a Georgia gun confiscation bill or some compromise.

She tried to play word games during an interview on CNN and even had Jake Tapper confused and looking rather skeptical.

Stacey Abrams said other options might include “buybacks” and/or “grandfathering in” certain firearms, so current owners could keep them but be barred from selling them or transferring them to other individuals.

Abrams began by telling host Jake Tapper that “AR-15s are not necessary on our streets.” She then called for more gun control “semiautomatic weapons” in general.

Semi-automatics are the go-to guns for concealed carry and self-defense.

Abrams wants Georgia to be the leader in gun control. She’s also sick and tired of free market solutions.

HER SIDESTEP WITH JAKE TAPPER

Stacey Abrams struggles to explain her position when confronted on supporting gun confiscationhttps://t.co/nFcfHOKt31 pic.twitter.com/Z6fAShjZFY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2018