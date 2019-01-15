Socialist Dream Girl Pushes 70% Marginal Tax Rate Theft

The Socialist IT girl, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing her 70 percent marginal tax rate in the halls of Congress. She believes she has the right to steal from the rich and thinks income inequality is because the rich aren’t taxed enough.

The 70 percent tax rate doesn’t include the local, state, and city taxes.

The Socialist wants to take 70 percent of anything the billionaire makes over ten million — to start, so people who do chores for abuelas (grandmas) everywhere keep all the money they make (see tweet below). Never mind that people who make money off the books don’t pay taxes.

The high taxation of the rich is just the beginning because it won’t pay for her free programs. And the billionaires won’t tolerate it. They have options like leaving the country or hiding it or not making it at all.

If she has her way, when the rich leave, she will have to tax — steal — from the rest of us to pay for her unaffordable freebies. It will become shared misery, and the government would have more money to turn into waste and fraud. The government would grow more powerful.

The marginal tax rate survived in the 1950s because no one paid it. They had loopholes, exemptions, and so on. Most of those exemptions are gone now.

In her tweet below, she explains how the person who does abuela’s chores needs the billionaire’s money after it gets filtered through the many greedy government hands.

Paying indirectly for sweet little abuela’s, grandma’s, employee isn’t exactly the way it turns out. They would also pay for a lot of criminals and deadbeats.

DUMMY SPEAKS

The freshman lawmaker says “it’s not surprising” that nearly 60 percent of respondents in a new Hill.TV poll support the idea from which some of her Democratic colleagues in Congress shy away.

“This is a policy that is already popular, and it’s time that we embrace working Americans, and it’s time that the Democratic Party fights in a full-throated manner for the working class in the United States and do not support a marginal tax rate is to really just allow runaway wealth and inequality to persist,” she told Hill.TV.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Dems should embrace high marginal tax rate on the rich. https://t.co/LvUII8cPJq pic.twitter.com/rTc9Dk7u8u — HILLTV (@HillTVLive) January 15, 2019

LET ME STEAL FOR ABUELA AND HER LOW-PAID EMPLOYEE

She attacked former governor Scott Walker, calling him an extremist, but she is a commie IT girl after all. He gave a simple analogy explaining socialism to a child in one of his tweets. She then took that analogy and turned it into her Socialist nonsense.

Cortez wants the rich to pay taxes for more unskilled/low-skilled workers in a country where 47 percent of Americans pay nothing in federal taxes. They have no stake in their government.

The rich are paying most of the taxes now.

She has the intellectual capacity of a toothfish.

Explaining marginal taxes to a far-right former Governor: Imagine if you did chores for abuela & she gave you $10. When you got home, you got to keep it, because it’s only $10. Then we taxed the billionaire in town because he’s making tons of money underpaying the townspeople. https://t.co/Wcnn2sEgek — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 15, 2019