The Socialist/Progressive/Feminist EMILY’s List is targeting 43 House Republicans and 6 Republican senators in 2020. They are going after my congressman, one of the last rational politicians left in New York — Lee Zeldin. The hard-left candidate who ran against him last time is planning to run again. He’s a wealthy extremist who actually lives in New York, but for purposes of the election, he lives in his summer digs on Long Island.

Congressman Zeldin is an outspoken Conservative who helps everyone who asks and he never asks their party affiliation. He’s pro-life which makes him an immediate target. Nancy Pelosi has tried to get him out of office since he became a congressman. The Democrats want to clear out all Republicans.

That is what is going on throughout the nation.

Targeted senators:

The senators on the list so far include Susan Collins (R-ME), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Joni Ernst (R-IA), David Perdue (R-GA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Eleven of the House Republicans on the list are probably not endangered:

Mario Diaz-Balart and Michael Waltz of Florida; Greg Gianforte of Montana; David Joyce and Michael R. Turner of Ohio; Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington; Denver Riggleman of Virginia; Elise Stefanik of New York; Tim Walberg of Michigan; Steve Watkins of Kansas; and Don Young of Alaska.

EMILY’s List, a feminist PAC, raised $110 million in the 2018 cycle, a record for the group. It spent $24.4 million on House races and $9.3 million on Senate contests last cycle.

People need to do more than vote. They need to go out with flyer or make phone calls, do whatever they are able to do to help these candidates. We are becoming a Socialist-Communist nation and we can’t be apathetic.

At the same time, the “boss” of this socialist mafia, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is helping the Communist Justice Democrats primary Democrats who aren’t voting for all the Progressive bills. And Pelosi is prompting her to do it if they don’t fall in line. Pelosi is very far-left, an admirer of Communists, a longtime ally to Communists, and she has done great damage to the Democratic Party, pushing it further and further left for decades.

These people are totalitarians who don’t believe in compromise or reacting to the will of the people or the rule of law. They only want power and control — all of it.

Watch: