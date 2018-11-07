Socialist Know-Nothing Ocasio-Cortez Goes to Washington

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won election to the House, easily fending off a challenge from Republican Anthony Pappas in a heavily Democratic district that encompasses parts of Queens and the Bronx.

The 29-year old know-nothing socialist/communist will be the youngest member of Congress. She said everyone told her she’d never amount to anything. It’s still possible she won’t.

She’s a scary believer in her communist agenda and will bring dumb brunette to Congress. Listen to how she’ll pay for Single Payer.

CNN’s Jake Tapper presses socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on how she’ll pay for her $40 Trillion in government programs. She can’t answer.pic.twitter.com/RDvHYoRSZA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2018

Democrats applaud the win by the far-far-left know-nothing.

The Bronx and Queens are sending a fighter to Congress — congratulations to @Ocasio2018 on being one of the youngest women ever elected to the House! pic.twitter.com/4ruv1wuPSR — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 7, 2018

IT’S A REVOLUTION

Jorge Ramos, the far-left Univision reporter, says she is “starting a revolution.” Translation: she’s starting a socialist revolution. Her constituents, many of whom are illegal aliens, want this idiot to be President.

The Bronx carpetbagger from tony Yorktown says we can afford to pay for college for all as well as everyone’s medical and dentist bills.

The dope also wants to abolish ICE and prisons, legalize drugs beyond pot, abolish fossil fuel energy in the next 15 years, and she wants strict gun laws. She wants a two-state solution for Israel for the sake of human rights. The little commie girl also wants a Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico to rebuild it with a 100 percent renewable energy grid and pay off their debts, using U.S. taxes. At the same time, P.R. will have full self-rule rule without oversight but continue the benefits they currently receive.

I want some of what she’s smoking.

This know-nothing woman thinks ICE violates human rights and must be abolished. Serious crimes only should be a matter for law enforcement.

Impeaching Donald Trump is a “no-brainer” she says and she sure knows about no-brainers.

She’s a wealth of platitudes with no depth.

Want to learn more about our fight for Medicare for All, student loan cancellation, embracing our immigrant communities & more? Check out our stoop interview w/ Jorge Ramos on @ThisIsAmerica: https://t.co/BjZvWBFODb pic.twitter.com/ORV0DTxxWh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 2, 2018