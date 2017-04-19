Socialist Paradise of Venezuela Prefers Shooting Protesters to Feeding Them

The opposition in #Venezuela calls for new protests to push for ouster of President #Maduro after clashes that killed teenager and woman pic.twitter.com/lNjZhETdML — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) April 20, 2017

The situation in Venezuela is dire as protesters returned to the streets Wednesday despite violent clashes with the police and government militia in prior protests.

“Membership” in the militia means being issued one of the dictatorship’s surplus firearms to the nearly half million men, women and children Nicolás Maduro expects to rally to his side in what many expect will be the eventual Venezuelan civil war, according to Fox News.

CNN Money reports that unemployment is set to surpass 25% up from 7.4% in 2015 and it’s getting worse. Venezuela’s economy shrank a massive 18% last year and that too will continue.

Inflation is expected to skyrocket 720% this year, and, on its current path, the IMF predicts inflation will rise over 2000% in 2018.

Protesters have taken to the streets since Maduro’s administration barred opposition leader Henrique Capriles from holding any political office for the next 15 years.

At least four people have been killed in violent protests since April 1 as the army patrols the streets.

Venezuelans struggle for food and medical supplies, resorting to eating garbage. Salaries have been wiped out by hyperinflation.

People have demanded Maduro step down but he won’t. This is the Democrat Socialism Bernie Sanders boasts of. Democratic Socialism is hugely different from Socialism, he says, because you can vote for your leaders. This is how that works in practice.

Recently, his loyalist-backed Supreme Court tried to strip the opposition-led National Assembly of its powers but reversed their decision after strong public outcry.

The Supreme Court has blocked all reforms from opposition lawmakers.

Maduro’s peers in Latin America — long silent on the country’s crises — are starting to speak out too.

“They are not fulfilling what we consider human rights,” Argentina’s President, Mauricio Macri, told CNN earlier in April. “I am really worried about what is going on.”

VENEZUELA: Despite harsh repression, millions of people stay protesting against Maduro dictatorial government. pic.twitter.com/LS0NcMDwPO — 1raRepVenezuela (@1raRepVenezuela) April 20, 2017