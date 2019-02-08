SOCIALIST PARTY! Democrats Back AOC’s Green New Deal

Ocasio-Cortez gave NPR the outline of her widely mocked Green New Deal. Her office provided NPR the Green New Deal resolution and its accompanying FAQ document that laid out its goals, namely to “[m]ove America to 100% clean and renewable energy” within 10 years.

Idiotically, the resolution and Ocasio-Cortez’s FAQ did not match, especially on issues of nuclear power, welfare, and “farting cows.”

NPR took the FAQ down.

The Green New Deal looks like a satire written by Republicans as the WSJ wrote.

The Green New Deal calls for an end to cars as we know them, an end to air travel, the tearing down of every U.S. structure or complete retrofitting of them in ten years. If the overhaul of all buildings were to come to pass, we would have to redo more than 39,000 buildings a year for ten years to meet the requirement.

The plan even guarantees a salary for people “unwilling to work.”

The deal is a mess or errors and utter nonsense.

Does anyone really want this 29-year-old nitwit and her Socialist comrades in Congress taking away our freedoms for an absurd undoable resolution/legislation?

Apparently, a lot of Democrats do. It is most shocking that so many Democrats are backing up Cortez’s moronic, error-filled deal. This is who the Democrats are now. Be careful how you vote. This party is a Socialist party.

THE PRO-CORTEZ, ANTI-PELOSI NUMBSKULLS

These next tweets reflect a broad condemnation of Pelosi for dismissing the Cortez resolution. Keep in mind that Pelosi herself is radical. Also note that there are many of these leftist revolutionaries, including congresspeople running for the Presidency.

In addition to Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Julian Castor of Texas, all co-sponsors of Thursday’s plan, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is preparing a possible presidential bid that would focus almost entirely on climate issues.

So…this is literally what is called for. By people who absolutely are the experts in the field. https://t.co/GuqiHNyKiT pic.twitter.com/4KRoXrFBuq — Derrick Crowe 🌹 (@derrickcrowe) February 7, 2019

This next person, whose tweet has been removed, is speaking of Pelosi when s/he — @LMS55118731 — says “she.”

“She is literally on the wrong side of history. She’s mocking changes that guarantee some chance at not living in the day after tomorrow. She is a fossil with outdated thinking. Our extinction is not a joke. You can be old and wise, she obviously is just the former…”

LMS retweeted this:

WOW@AOC just perfectly laid out a winning 2020 framework. Smart candidates will pay attention. pic.twitter.com/i1g2cQmUQx — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 7, 2019

These loons really believe the most extreme tales of climate change.

With Climate Change imminent, open mocking of the only true movements to do anything about it makes you an enemy of the people. https://t.co/xKA4MT06I2 — Zachary Davis (@OneWoodsy) February 7, 2019

And this is what the @AOC and the rest of the real progressive Dems get for supporting Pelosi for speaker. They need to declare war. Burn it down, blow it up. There will be no reform until there is a real opposition party. https://t.co/CO64Elzsuo — BernieOrBust2020⏳ (@dkmich) February 7, 2019

The old generation of Democratic politicians and wonks do not want to wield governing power. They just don’t. It’s a fundamental part of their identity. https://t.co/XVLWtIZ0QR — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) February 7, 2019

And this is why Pelosi is a bad leader despite all the praise for her. Is she good at combating Trump in public? Yes. Is she bad at supporting popular Democratic legislation that clearly shows our differences with the GOP and gives people a real reason to vote Blue? YES. https://t.co/ZQ5KbElhzL — Charlie In A Box (@CharliePKane) February 7, 2019

And once again, the Dems and @SpeakerPelosi will get Trump reelected because they are so wedded to their corporate overlords and ignore the will of the people. Disgusting! https://t.co/RSGBaoyWHD — Molly (@MollyAnna001) February 7, 2019

HERE ARE THE GREEN NEW DEAL DEMOCRATS

While Pelosi realizes the risks in signing on to Cortez’s absurd deal, it clearly reflects the fact that the fringes are now in charge and are running for office as President of the United States.

Speaking alongside Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) during the highly anticipated rollout of her Green New Deal resolution, Ocasio-Cortez said the party was “100 percent in this together.”

Cortez also said she was invited to be on the climate committee despite reports she was kept off the committee. Democrats say there are differences of opinion on how to implement it only.

40 Representatives now back the Select Committee for a #GreenNewDeal — one of the most ambitious economic and climate policies ever discussed in Congress. Our organizing is working. We’re changing politics in America. ✊🏻✊🏼 ✊🏽 ✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/31noqJMCB3 — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) December 19, 2018