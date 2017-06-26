Socialist Republic of California Likes Travel Bans of Red States

California is like a foreign country, a Socialist foreign country.

LGBTs are protected by the left-wing if they do what the left wants. If LGBTs wave Israeli flags, some on the left will attack. The left also hates travel bans unless it’s their travel bans.

Hypocrisy rolls off their backs.

BLM supporters shut down the gay pride parades in D.C. and Toronto. The organizers egregious error was to allow police floats. In Chicago, the Dyke Parade organizers wouldn’t let gay Jews holding Israel flags or the Star of David march in the parade. It was a nod to Palestine. So far as we know, Israel is the only country in the Middle East that doesn’t make it illegal to be gay.

California likes some travel bans

The left also fights temporary travel bans to allegedly protect their Islamist base. But they have no problem with travel bans of states whose policies they oppose.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced last week that he is immediately extending a travel ban by state employees to four more states: Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas. Travel is already banned to Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

The state officials passed a bill, AB 1887, to attack states it says have laws discriminating against LGBTs.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a communist sympathizer, stated, “Our country has made great strides in dismantling prejudicial laws that have deprived too many of our fellow Americans of their precious rights. Sadly, that is not the case in all parts of our nation, even in the 21st century.”

The unAmerican ACLU supports it. “Today, the ACLU is proud to stand with our partners and Attorney General Becerra, and do our part to make freedom and justice a reality for every American – regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” said Ashley Morris, Organizing Director, ACLU of Northern California.

If states don’t do as California says, they will shun them.

The left wears hypocrisy and fascism like a badge of honor.