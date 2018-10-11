Socialist Sweetheart O-Cortez Giggles About How She’ll Destroy SOTUS

Socialist/Communist Ocasio-Cortez held a question-and-answer session after a screening of Michael Moore’s flop of a new film “Fahrenheit 11/9.” This was during a WGBHforum on October 1 in Brooklyn.

A wildly ignorant person in the audience said that the new Justice would overturn Roe v. Wade and make the President above the rule of law. He asked what she would do about it.

In her typical know-nothing, unAmerican approach, she said the Democrats will “pack the house”.

“I think that we take back the House, we take back the Senate, we take back the presidency, and we pack the Supreme Court of the United States of America,” Ocasio-Cortez said, followed by goofy giggling.

She drew raucous applause from the know-nothings in the audience.

The woman is pretty and has a cute personality but she is completely devoid of knowledge and common sense.