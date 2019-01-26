Socialist Talk! Chris Cuomo, O-Cortez Say Poverty is 100% Preventable!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the face of the New hard-left Democrat Party, really likes what Chris Cuomo says in this clip. She thinks that the irrational response he gives to one of the people he’s debating is, This is what swiftly cutting through nonsense looks like.

She’s pathetic and so is Cuomo.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has shown his true colors in the past. He went to Cuba when Obama made his one-way deal in favor of the Communist dictator Castro. While there, he talked about how “uplifting” communism is. He is also an apologist for Antifa. You can’t make this stuff up.

In the crazy clip, Steve Cortes tells Cuomo and the person in the third box shaking his head, whoever he is, that illegal alien crime is 100% preventable. It is if we don’t let them in. They can’t commit the crimes in this country if they are not here. The left likes to say illegal aliens commit fewer crimes. While there are studies that contradict that, who cares? If they weren’t here illegally, we would have zero illegal alien crime.

Cuomo didn’t address the point made and went off blathering about poverty and hunger. He said they are 100% preventable. In other words, he believes in the Socialist concept of stealing from one group to give to another. He is a biased jerk and shouldn’t be moderating a ‘news’ show or calling himself a reporter.

Many of the illegal aliens now coming in are living off our entitlements, and he wants more of that. Cuomo is unaware of the price to be paid for that type of thinking.

Naturally, Ocommie-Cortez loves it.

Watch this crazy talk:

This is what swiftly cutting through nonsense looks like. Bravo @ChrisCuomo pic.twitter.com/U3wsoNge0X — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2019