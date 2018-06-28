Socialist Venezuela Where Nurses Can Afford Two Bananas a Week

Venezuela is in the midst of deep economic destruction wrought by socialism, and reckless foreign policy. Socialism denies reality and facts, and will ultimately lead to the collapse of any economy in which it takes root.

VENEZUELA WHERE THE AVERAGE NURSE CAN BUY TWO BANANAS A WEEK

In Venezuela, a cup of coffee costs 1 million bolivars. A minimum wage worker can buy five cups of coffee a cup and nothing else.

According to The Week, five million Venezuelan Bolivars is equivalent to $1.45 in United States dollars. That’s also the amount a minimum wage worker makes in a month in Venezuela.

Are you listening, Bernie?

Inflation over the past 12 months in Venezuela climbed to 43,378 percent, according to the index. Bloomberg notes that if the inflation rate over the last three months is used to project the inflation rate over the next year, it comes out to a staggering 482,153%.

The New York Post reported in February that the poverty rate in Venezuela is approximately 90%.

Nurses in Venezuela, as well as teachers and doctors, are in an increasingly precarious situation and looking for different ways to increase their incomes which is not enough to sustain their families. Many are fleeing the country. Basic survival is at risk and a typical paycheck is now 700,000 bolivars which can buy two bananas. The healthcare sector in Venezuela is in ruins, not only because salaries are insufficient, but also because hospitals do not have the necessary medical supplies to care for patients, nor do they have consistent running water at hospitals and clinics. Everything is in ruins in Venezuela where people can’t buy basic staples and staples like toilet paper are a luxury only for the wealthy.