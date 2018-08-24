Socialist Warren Releases Ten Years of Tax Returns And She’s Rich!

Socialist Senator Elizabeth Warren just released ten years of tax returns. The most likely reason for that is she is setting the stage to run for president.

Her joint income has hovered around a million each year and in 2014, she made $1.5 million. She makes a lot off her Socialist writings.

Warren claims the reason she released the tax statements is that she wants to #EndCorruptionNow with her “set of major reforms”.

She claims her Socialist reforms “can take power in Washington away from the wealthy, powerful, and well-connected who have corrupted our government, and put power back in the hands of the American people.”

Ironically, her tax forms show she is one of the 1 percenters.

HER DANGEROUS SOCIALIST REFORMS

Her set of major reforms are pure socialism and her plan is to take over all major industries in the country.

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren has a bill to nationalize every major corporation in the United States. She wants to seize private property and turn it over to the inefficient, overly-large government. Can you just see iPhones once the government gets hold of them?

The Communist/Socialist senator would take all control over large corporations from the people.

The plan, such as it is, would mandate that no business making more than $1 billion in revenue would be permitted to legally operate without permission from the federal government.

The federal government would get to dictate the board members, policies, rules, compensation, and personnel requirements.

The fake Indian basically wants to steal private enterprise in the United States, kill a booming economy and destroy wealth.

THE MILLIONAIRE WHO SPEAKS FOR THE WORKING CLASS

Warren, who hates the top 1%, is one of the 1% Her net worth in 2015 was up to 10 million, according to CNBC. Her home is worth $2 million.

Her average net worth of $8.75 million, including her home, secures her a spot the Top 1% bracket in terms of wealth.

