Socialists, Bush, Media All on the Same Open Borders Page, Anyone Care?

Democrat Socialists — aka Communists — disrupted Kristjen Nielsen’s dinner at a D.C. Mexican restaurant. Apparently, she’s not allowed to eat in a Mexican restaurant unless she allows open borders. At least that’s what the Socialists believe.

The fact that it’s the hard-left driving this open borders movement should matter to people but the media won’t report the truth.

The Washington Times reported:

Homeland Security secretary Kristjen Nielsen had her dinner plans Tuesday night torpedoed by shouting socialist protesters angry at immigration enforcement, which they said should not exist.

Ms. Nielsen had sat down at MXDC Cocina Mexicana restaurant on 14th Street, a couple of blocks from the White House when a number of members of the Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America began yelling in the restaurant.

According to a self-taken video posted on Facebook, the protesters yell “can you enjoy a Mexican dinner as you’re deporting … tens of thousands of people who come here seeking asylum in the United States.”

Demonstrators begin chanting “abolish ICE” and “shame, shame, shame!!”

Republicans, Democrats, and media are demanding the President back down and go back to the open borders policy of ‘catch and release’ although it encourages more of these abusive foreign parents to send their children north — alone.

Democrats are ginning up a manufactured crisis. The master manipulators have the media to help them in their manipulation of the masses. They are doing it to take attention away from their corruption and to take down President Trump.

Listen to Mrs. Nielsen explain the situation. Congress must change the laws:

It’s important to note that the platform of the Democrat Socialists is more stringent than the Communist Party USA. CPUSA was formed by Soviet-tied Communists. The leftists like to say there is a big difference between Socialists and Democrat Socialists and Communists. Philosophically there is but they all end up in the same place and the big lie is they are different and, if done right, it can work.

In the end, all of this is about the freedom of the American people. Democrats want Americans under one-party rule. Without choice, we are enslaved by rulers and we will no longer control our government. The left wants to pour poor, uneducated people from Socialist nations into the USA who are indebted to them for life. That brings about a one-party nation.

The law was put in place under George Bush. Sarah Sanders explained that after Laura Bush demonized the President.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “This law was actually signed into effect in 2008 under her husband’s leadership… We’re not the ones responsible for creating this problem. We’ve inherited it.”

