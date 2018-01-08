Somali Migrant Stabs Woman 14 Times, Police Version Inaccurate, Media Ignores

Morgan Evenson, 26, was hospitalized with 14 stab wounds and a lacerated kidney after she was attacked two weeks before Christmas while walking home from work in uptown Minneapolis.

No one knows the man’s motivation but it wasn’t a robbery. She didn’t know him and she hadn’t done anything to precipitate the attack.

The police narrative doesn’t match the victim’s. Evenson is now speaking out.

Police said the December 13 attack was an attempted robbery. Crime Prevention Specialist Jennifer Neale told the Southwest Journal on Dec. 20: “We’re still scratching our heads about it, because it’s just so brazen,” noting the level of violence used to “get a purse.”

There is only one problem, he never tried to rob her at any time. He never tried to get her purse.

She fought back with all she had as he continuously thrust his knife into her torso, wrists, arms and shoulders. She resisted long enough for a male pedestrian to hear her screams and come running to her aid, sending the Somali attacker fleeing.

After being released from the hospital, she immediately moved out of state. Now, Evenson said she fears for the safety of her friends still living in uptown Minneapolis, where she worked at the Apple Store in a shopping district that includes Victoria’s Secret, high-end jewelry stores and coffee shops.

In an interview with KSTP TV, Evenson said she struggled with the attacker and considers herself fortunate to be alive.

“It was horrifying because I could feel something that felt like it was stinging me, but it was him stabbing me,” Evenson said.

Doctors discovered Evenson suffered a lacerated kidney, as well as 14 wounds that required stitches.

Evenson says she is now recovering from the attack and focused on assisting police in capturing her assailant, to prevent him from assaulting another victim.

“I cannot imagine anyone attacking someone like that and, as a woman, it is especially frightening,” she said. “But I knew I had to fight back and I want him to know I am okay and that he will be caught.”

Doctors discovered Evenson suffered a lacerated kidney, as well as 14 wounds that required stitches.

The perpetrator is a Muslim migrant, seemingly from Somalia, according to Jihad Watch, and the media is ignoring the story.

One must wonder how effective the police will be if they are calling it a purse snatching when he never tried to get her purse.

This is her story.

