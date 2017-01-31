Somali Refugee Rapes Mother on Minnesota Bus Near Her Child Won’t Be Deported

The Somali refugee who raped a mother on a bus in Minnesota at knifepoint near her 7-year old daughter is not only remaining in the U.S., he is out on $5,000 bail. People are asking why he can’t be deported according to a local news report. ICE has no control according to a spokesman.

He is innocent until proven guilty and he says the sex was consensual. We have taken down the photo of the victim that appeared with the video because we have not been able to verify it.

The 22-year old Somali man who arrived in the United States in September faces charges of criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

“A Minneapolis man is being charged with criminal sexual conduct after being accused of raping a woman on a bus passing through Crookston Friday,” according to the Crookston Times.

“Mohamed Harir Ayanle, 22, was released from the Northwest Regional Correction Center Monday on a $5,000 bond and on the condition that he does not leave Minnesota,” the Times reported.

The ICE spokesman said they don’t have jurisdiction until they are released into the U.S.

But he is in the U.S.???

What they say in the video news report below is that he’s here, but they don’t know if he’s been admitted here.

Perhaps these people from Somalia have not been properly screened. These are people from a failed state and there are few records to use for screening.

Something was lost in translation.