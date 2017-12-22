Somalian Refugee Secretly Collected Benefits £39K After Returning Home to Get Some Sun

The Mirror reports a Somalian refugee pocketed nearly £39,000 in benefits after secretly returning to Somalia for the sunshine. He won’t see all that much sunshine for a while since he will be jailed for 15 months.

Mohamed Qoomaall claimed asylum in the UK because he said he was in danger but he returned home soon after getting asylum.

After being caught collecting while in Somalia, he tried to pretend he was in the UK and even forged an immigration stamp on his passport.

He finally pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Pension Credit and Housing Benefit from August 2013 to February 2016.

Even while his case was pending, he collected benefits, which will never be paid back.

A taxpayer-funded interpreter was present during eight court hearings.