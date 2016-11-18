Some 6.9 Million American Votes Could Be Fraudulent

The left is screaming to abolish the electoral college because Hillary Clinton won the popular vote or did she? Some 6.9 million Americans are registered to vote in two or more states, according to a report obtained by Watchdog.org.

The most recent interstate voter cross check dated 2014 tallied 6,951,484 double voter registrations.

“Our nation’s voter rolls are a mess,” says Catherine Engelbrecht, president of the election-watch group True The Vote.

“Sensible approaches to roll maintenance are fought tooth and nail by radical special interests who can use the duplicity in the system to their advantage,” she continued.

Only 28 states were cross-checked not including the three largest, California, Texas and Florida.

“Duplicate registration is an open invitation to voting fraud,” said Clara Belle Wheeler, a member of the Election Board in Albemarle County, Va. “This ability to vote more than once dilutes the legal votes and changes the results of elections.”

The interstate cross-check program matches first and last names and dates of birth to identify multiple registrations.But the data are not routinely used to purge duplicates.

“Increasingly lax standards in our election process produce increasingly unreliable results,” Engelbrecht asserted.

“The few conversations that are had about how to shore up these weaknesses are immediately seized on by certain politicians and special-interest groups as fuel to further divide American voters based on trumped-up race and class-based narratives,” she said.

Engelbrecht said the “vicious cycle” can be fixed “if citizens wake up, stand up and refuse to settle for a broken system.”

Jay DeLancy, executive director of the Voter Integrity Project of North Carolina, says the solution is as simple as one-two-three, according to Watchdog.org..

“First, tie registrations more closely to (each state’s) Department of Motor Vehicles. All voter ID cards would originate there,” he explained.

“As it is today, when we get an ID card from DMV, we get registered to vote — but turning in your former state’s ID card should revoke your right to vote in the state that issued it.

“Second, make it a felony to possess a voter ID card — or any other DMV-issued ID card — from more than one state.

“Third, we would only be allowed to vote from the address on that ID card. If a voter shows up with the wrong address, the vote is provisional until the card is corrected,” DeLancy concluded.

He added: “We don’t need a federal ID card to do this. In fact, it wouldn’t require any more feds to be hired.”

States, however, will have to tighten up. And that could be a challenge — both politically and fiscally.

In Virginia, Wheeler noted that the State Board of Elections and Department of Elections “have had their funding reduced greatly by the (Terry) McAuliffe administration.” McAuliffe is a Democrat.

“With reduced funding, they have a grossly limited staff and thus, will be greatly limited in the ability to do the cross checks and reduce voter fraud,” Watchdog.org reported.

Election officials in the state of Virginia are helping illegal aliens – foreign nationals – obtain permission to vote via fraudulently processed registrations, Breitbart reported. And it is all being funded by groups tied to Soros, the news outlet discovered.

“Virginia’s election officials are enabling illegal registration and voting by foreign citizens, according to an extensive new study, titled ‘Alien Invasion in Virginia,’ by a former Department of Justice civil rights lawyer.

“‘Virginia election officials don’t seem to care that thousands of [foreign] aliens have corrupted their voter rolls,’ by illegally registering to vote, said J. Christian Adams, the former Department of Justice lawyer, and now the president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation. ‘Even worse than doing nothing about it, they are trying to cover it up,’ he told Breitbart News.”

A new report out by JustVote notes that, after an analysis of a database of 180 million voters, 3 million illegal aliens voted this past elections. Foreigners could decide our election. He has not yet released the report but has joined with Catherine Engelbrecht for a potential lawsuit.

Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative and senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, joined SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on November 4th’s Breitbart News Daily to discuss voter fraud concerns in the 2016 election.

“The biggest fear I have right now is that people who aren’t U.S. citizens are going to illegally vote in the election,” said von Spakovsky, who has experience working at the Justice Department on election issues. “We know for a fact, from all kinds of different reports we’ve had and cases, that thereare non-citizens registered and voting all over the country.”

The founder of Voters Trust and Jump Vote, Gregg Phillips, has been addressing the claims of rampant voter fraud which were made before the election, some by Hillary Clinton’s own team and recorded secretly by investigative reporter James O’Keefe of Project Veritas. Just because Hillary lost, it doesn’t mean her party and her team didn’t try to win by cheating.

It is especially important to know now that the Democrats are claiming Hillary will win the popular vote. They are using that as the reason the electoral college must be abolished.

George Soros, in addition to being tied closely to the owner of voting machines in 16 US states, hired a super lawyer to rid states of voter ID laws and make it easier to vote illegally.

Globalist billionaire George Soros is giving $5 million to the trust that is suing to rid the swing states of voter ID laws, ostensibly to protect minority voting rights.

It isn’t just voter IDs that are involved. They want 16-year olds registering, voting out of district, voting any time within a month and so on. It kind of redefines the words, “Election Day.”

The fact is that percentage-wise, more blacks voted than whites in 2014 and there was no evidence of a problem for minorities voting. There is no crisis in voting.

The Supreme Court ruled that key parts of the Voting Rights Act were no longer needed but the left was irate at the decision. This is their way of overturning it.

In 2013, DOJ chief Eric Holder sued North Carolina over their voter ID laws requiring a photo ID for voter registration – not for voting – for registration. North Carolina also tightened the lax voting requirements which allow for voting without proper clearance by state officials.

The Supreme Court of the United States struck down an outdated and unnecessary portion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which required states with a history of discrimination to indefinitely get DOJ approval before changing their voting laws.

The DOJ was opposed to the Supreme Court decision and did end-runs around it through the court system though there is no evidence the states in question have violated voting rights in decades.

The DOJ sued Florida in 2012 for removing illegal aliens from the voter rolls. When Arizona closed 70 polling stations due to budget cuts, they were sued by the Democrats.

California under Gov. Jerry Brown has all but guaranteed that non-citizens will vote by making non-citizen driver’s licenses non-searchable in their DMV database. The California Motor Voter Act registers every eligible California citizen who acquires a driver’s license or renews a license at the Department of Motor Vehicles to vote.

Buzzzfeed reported that one group doles out the personal information of electoral college members so they can “convince” them to change their minds.