Some Dems Want a Primary Challenger to Yorktown’s It Girl AOC

The Hill reports that some Democrats are discussing primarying Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the next election, but why they want to do it makes it oh so clear what they truly care about. Their reason is not to preserve the Republic or get rid of a lying Marxist or protect the American people.

They don’t want her out because she is a Communist or because she frequently makes factually dishonest statements. The problem isn’t her idiotic comments. None of that matters. They are angry that she wants to primary some of their friends.

Her idea is to get more Communists/Socialists in office. The idea the establishment Democrats have is to keep their jobs at all costs.

SHE’S MADE ENEMIES

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has infuriated colleagues by aligning with Justice Democrats who want to primary anyone who is not hard-left.

As a result, there are discussions of finding someone to challenge her. At least one House Democrat has been privately urging members of the New York delegation to recruit a local politician from the Bronx or Queens to challenge Ocasio-Cortez.

“What I have recommended to the New York delegation is that you find her a primary opponent and make her a one-term congressperson,” the Democratic lawmaker, who requested anonymity, told The Hill. “You’ve got numerous council people and state legislators who’ve been waiting 20 years for that seat. I’m sure they can find numerous people who want that seat in that district.” Many New York and Congressional Black Caucus lawmakers were also furious with Ocasio-Cortez after a recent Politico report stated she and Justice Democrats were considering backing a primary challenge to fellow New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, a Black Caucus member, and establishment insider. Jeffries isn’t even a moderate. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Justice Democrats have denied the report. A group of Progressives she aligns with have vowed to target centrist Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and they have their eye on other potential 2020 targets. THERE ARE NO MODERATE DEMS OF ANY IMPORT There really is no such thing as a moderate Democrat in Congress at this point, but the Cortez crew want Democrats to be the party of the hard-left. Progressives are hard-left and have swallowed up the liberals. They don’t have a challenger to Cortez yet, but there are a number of establishment types who are still angry she took Rep. Crowley’s seat, no moderate himself, and they could run a serious campaign. Why don’t Americans care that Communists are coming in and taking over our government? They’ve already infiltrated our schools, the media, entertainment, et al. Don’t people get it? Meanwhile, these anti-government leftists are pointing the finger at innocent people on the right as the extremists. Of course, there are extreme right-wingers, but they are no threat. These hard-left operatives have dehumanized everyone on the right as haters, extremists, Islamophobes, anti-semites, sexists, racists, and so on. That is the lie they tell in the manner of a Goebbels or a Stalin or a Mao with their corrupt media allies.