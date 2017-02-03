Under Barack Obama, legislating from the bench has become a regular practice. It happened again Friday when a federal judge in Seattle put out a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, according to the Seattle Times.

He won’t allow a ban on people from Muslim-majority nations.

Consider this: a judge in Washington wants to decide national security for the entire nation. This is the same judge who announced at a hearing that BlackLivesMatter. BlackLivesMatter is a radical hate group funded by George Soros.

The judge, a Bush appointee, also accused the police union of killing black people last year.

The travel restrictions could be lifted immediately under this judge’s order.

The liberal states of Minnesota and Washington brought the lawsuit. The judge declared that they have standing.

Mr. Trump’s order put a 90-day hold on new admissions from Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq and Iran. It also paused the refugee admission program for 120 days. In both cases, the halt was intended to give officials a chance to improve screening. It was done for national security purposes.

The majority of Americans agree with the ban.

The U.A.E. agrees as well.

The foreign minister to the United Arab Emirates, a Muslim-dominated country, has come out in defense of President Trump’s moratorium.

“The United States has taken a decision that is within the American sovereign decision,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during a press conference alongside Sergey Lavrov.

“There are attempts to give the impression that this decision is directed against a particular religion, but what proves this talk to be incorrect first is what the U.S. administration itself says…that this decision is not directed at a certain religion.”

“This is a temporary ban and it will be revised in three months, so it is important that we put into consideration this point. Some of these countries that were on this list are countries that face structural problems. These countries should try to solve these issues…and these circumstances before trying to solve this issue with the United States.”

He also supports a safe zone for Syria.

Earlier on Friday, a federal judge in Boston declined to extend a temporary restraining order that allowed some immigrants into the United States from certain countries despite being barred by U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent executive order.

Also on Friday in Virginia, a federal judge ordered the White House to provide a list of all people stopped from entering the United States by the travel ban. Liberal Hawaii also joined in.

Fewer than 60,000 visas have been invalidated according to the State Department.