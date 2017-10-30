Some Owners Want Roger Goodell Gone

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, led a 17-owner conference call Thursday discussing whether they could halt a pending contract extension for the commissioner, according to an ESPN report Sunday.

Not all 17 want Goodell gone. Some of the owners are unhappy with the League office but not Goodell, the NFL website reports.

“You don’t get to have this many messes over the years like Roger has had and survive it,” one owner said Thursday.

Added another owner: “Maybe Arthur [Blank, the head of the compensation committee] and that committee think they’re on track. But they have a lot more resistance than they counted on—and maybe they don’t know how the resistance is growing as we speak.”

Despite Jones’s push, indications are that Goodell’s contract is still progressing as CBS initially reported Sunday morning. Goodell’s contract expires at the end of the 2018 season and the owners can’t stop it according to CBS.

ESPN had previously reported in September that a Goodell contract extension would have already been done had Jones not intervened. But at the time, Jones reiterated his support for the commissioner.

Jones says he always supported Goodell.

They have, however, come to loggerheads, most recently over the kneeling players.

Other issues range from the league’s handling of issues like CTE and domestic violence among its players to questions about the commissioner’s broad authority over discipline.

One executive said there is no leadership. “Everyone there [in the league office] is trying to win the latest news cycle, and there’s no long-term vision. It’s just, ‘How can we minimize the bad headlines, maximize the revenue and move on to the next day?’ And there’s an increasing frustration to that approach.”