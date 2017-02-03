WTH! Some Republicans Are Finding Reasons to Not Repeal Obamacare

Some Republicans are trying to shift the conversation about Obamacare from replacing to repairing. What do these people think will happen if they betray the voters and abandon the promises made.

“I’m trying to be accurate on this that there are some of these provisions in the law that probably will stay, or we may modify them, but we’re going to fix things, we’re going to repair things,” House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), a key player on healthcare, told reporters Tuesday.

“There are things we can build on and repair, there are things we can completely repeal,” he said, according to the hill.

It is stunning how incapable of learning some Republicans are. They said they have a replacement and have voted to repeal it more than sixty times, but some think they can forego repealing it.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is saying that their original ideas of “repealing and “replacing” may be good stump speech talking point but is impractical: “It’s way more complex than simply ‘repeal and replace. That’s a fun little buzzword, but it’s just not accurate.”

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) echoed this statement, but also revealed the phony reason why some Republicans have made such a drastic change in their ideological war against affordable healthcare for all:

“I think it is more accurate to say repair Obamacare because, for example, in the reconciliation procedure that we have in the Senate, we can’t repeal all of Obamacare. ObamaCare wasn’t passed by reconciliation, it can’t be repealed by reconciliation. So we can repair the individual market, which is a good place to start.”

They are claiming that a legislative procedure can’t be used because some unelected bureaucrat in Congress who determines parliamentary rules told them they can’t. They have the Congress and they still won’t do what they said they would do.

They’re pretending it was always about repairing and not replacing.

President Trump might not be able to save the Republic because of Republicans!

Some Republicans say their party should be focused on repealing the law and replacing it, not repairing it.

“I’m hearing a lot of members say that they want ObamaCare-lite,” said Rep. Raúl Labrador (R-Idaho). “That’s not what we promised the American people.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said he thinks the goal of fully repealing ObamaCare is still doable, while Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) in a Wednesday speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said “we need to repeal ObamaCare immediately” and then provide a transition to a new system.

They don’t know what to do with Medicaid.

Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.), whose state accepted the expansion, said that he wants to keep it while providing more flexibility to states to make changes to the rules of the program, a common Republican goal.

“I think we should keep the Medicaid expansion, but we have to modify it to give the states more control so that they can manage it in a way that works in their state,” Hoeven said.

The Affordable Care Act is one of President Obama’s legacies. It provided to be unaffordable health insurance for millions while putting millions more on the dole with subsidies.

All are still promising to gut it.