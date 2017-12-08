Something Like Obama! Report Former Argentine President Colluded with Iran

A judge in Argentina has ordered the arrest of former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, accusing her of “treason” for allegedly covering up Iran’s suspected responsibility for the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history.

She enjoys immunity currently as a senator and he wants it removed so she can be put on trial.

In addition to Fernández de Kirchner, several other key figures in the administration are being investigated.

The judge ruled that Kirchner and others had abused their powers, betrayed the national interest and those of the people affected by the 1994 bombing of the AMIA (Argentine-Israel Mutual Association) Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, CNS News reported.

Eighty-five people were killed. There had been an attack two years before in which 79 people died.

Iran and their Lebanese proxy Hezbollah appear to be those responsible. Investigators sought to bring eight senior Iranian officials and a top Hezbollah terrorist to justice via Interpol for the 1994 attack.

In 2013, however, Kirchner (president from 2007-2015) reached a controversial agreement with Iran to establish a joint “truth commission” to investigate the AMIA bombing. It was signed in January of that year by an Argentine official under de Kirchner and his then-Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Salehi.

The judge in Argentina said this was an effort to normalize relations with Iran but it was at the cost of absolving the Iranian suspects.

Argentina’s suspect list reads like a who’s who of the Iranian regime at the time of the bombing: President Hashemi Rafsanjani, Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati, Ambassador to Argentina Hadi Soleimanpour, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Ahmed Vahidi, IRGC commander Mohsen Rezai, intelligence chief Ali Fallahijan, and two officials based at the Iranian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Mohsen Rabbani and Ahmad Reza Asghari.

The Lebanese man was Hezbollah terror chief Imad Mughniyah.

One of the key figures in identifying the terrorists responsible for the attack was special prosecutor Alberto Nisman who also opposed the then-president’s ‘truth commission’ with Iran. One day before Nisman was to testify to Argentina’s Congress, he was found murdered.

