Son Forced to Remove ‘Trump 45’ Jersey at Football Game

Mike Collin’s son Matthew was forced to remove his jersey at a school football game and it left him very humiliated and hurt.

Mike Collins was fighting back tears over the way his 18-year-old son was treated during a high school football game in North Carolina. He wore a jersey given to him by a family friend which had ‘Trump 45’ printed on the back, ABC News reported

“I think any mother or father would feel like I feel,” stated Collins.

The theme during the Harnett Central High School’s football game Friday was to dress patriotically for USA America night. Trump is our President and Mr. Collins, a Democrat, said we should respect our president.

The principal asked the student to remove the shirt. The boy did and went home upset. He will no longer wear the shirt.

The father isn’t planning to sue but he did seek legal counsel and several board members reached out to say they would make it right.

When ABC local called the school, they were given the old standby excuse: “While we cannot comment on specific student issues, the Harnett County Schools supports and affirms students’ rights to express themselves. As long as the expression does not disrupt, and is not reasonably expected to disrupt, the educational mission of the school system, these rights include wearing clothing expressing political messages or supporting political candidates.”

It shouldn’t be political to have the President’s name on a shirt. In fact, his portrait should be hanging in the school.

Too bad some in the crowd were upset, but no one should be deprived of his/her First Amendment rights because someone is offended — ever.