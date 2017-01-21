George Soros Behind 56 Groups Running Bizarre Women’s March

The women’s march is built on lies and a good deal of the funding comes from George Soros and other leftist groups. It took a liberal feminist – an honest liberal feminist – to uncover the deceit.

Writing for the New York Times, Asra Nomani quotes The Guardian touting the “Women’s March on Washington” as a “spontaneous” action for women’s rights. The liberal media also spoke of the “huge, spontaneous groundswell” behind the march. It’s a “grassroots effort” with “independent” organizers they bellowed from their pages as if anyone believes it

The author is a liberal feminist but as she admitted, the women’s march didn’t appeal to her because it is not a “women’s march”, it’s a march for women who are anti-Trump. It’s certainly not “grassroots” or “spontaneous”.

The author voted for Trump and knows she’s not welcomed at the march. She wanted to understand the march so she stayed up nights for a week, studying the funding and talking points of some of the 403 groups that partnered for the march.

They claim to be non-partisan but their hashtags are #ImWithHer, #DemsInPhily and #ThanksObama.

That took her to the links between Hillary’s biggest donors and the march.

Soros, she found, funded, or has close relationships with, at least 56 of the march’s “partners,” including “key partners” Planned Parenthood, which opposes Trump’s anti-abortion policy, and the National Resource Defense Council, which opposes Trump’s environmental policies.

The partners are a veritable who’s who of the most despicable hard-left groups you can conjure up. Check it out.

The author did hear from Soros’s The Open Society Foundations

Their statement: “There have been many false reports about George Soros and the Open Society Foundations funding protests in the wake of the U.S. presidential elections. There is no truth to these reports.” She added, “We support a wide range of organizations — including those that support women and minorities who have historically been denied equal rights. Many of whom are concerned about what policy changes may lie ahead. We are proud of their work. We of course support the right of all Americans to peaceably assemble and petition their government—a vital, and constitutionally safeguarded, pillar of a functioning democracy.”

That’s the line they always use. They weren’t behind the Black Lives Matter group either. They get away with it by funding it indirectly. In the case of Black Lives Matter, Soros funded MORE which funded the group along with a slew of other groups Soros funds.

The author of the article said the left’s fierce identity politics and its failure on Islamic extremism lost her vote. She knew none of this was “spontaneous”. She wasn’t alone. Donald Trump won the Democratic states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. People are on to this phony “grassroots” uprising.

