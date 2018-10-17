Soros-Brock Democrat Arrested for Assault of GOP Campaign Manager

GOP campaign manager Kristin Davison, 31, was assaulted by a violent Democrat operative for no reason whatsoever.

The Soros-Brock Democrat operative was arrested for the physical assault of Ms. Davison, leaving her with bruises on her neck and arms from the assault. He also pushed her after he came tearing through a closed door screaming at the Nevada GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt.

Wilfred Michael Stark, 50, who works for the shady Soros and David Brock organization American Bridge 21st Century, has left her “terrified and traumatized” after the attack, she said.

He’s been arrested before so Soros and Brock know what he is and what he’s doing.

“Politics is a little bit aggressive these days, but this is just insane. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Davison, 31, told Fox News on Wednesday.

THE ASSAULT

Fox News reported:

Davison told Fox News that a “very large man,” later identified as Stark, “burst into the room where Adam [Laxalt] and I were talking with a camera.”

“He grabbed my right arm, my leg was lodged between the door and the wall. He twisted my arm, and contorted it behind my back,” she explained. “I was scared. Every time I tried pulling away, he would grab tighter, and pull me closer into him.

“We’re used to trackers, but this guy was very physical—pushing me, pushing into members of my staff, screaming,” Davison explained. “This man was physically, almost body-checking me. I was getting nervous for my safety, so we left, and went into an open room.”

Davison told Fox News when she, Laxalt and two other male staffers went into the private room and closed the door, it “burst open” moments later.

“Two male staffers were trying to hold him back. He was so aggressive, he looked like he was going to towards the candidate to physically harm him,” Davison said, adding that she was standing in the doorway.

“I was scared and screaming ‘stop—you’re hurting me,’” she explained.

Davison said Stark warned Laxalt, saying, “Adam, there’s only one way you can make this stop.”

“That really scared me,” she said.

HIS POLICE RECORD

Stark was arrested by Las Vegas city marshals Tuesday night after Davison filed a “battery” charge against him.

Stark has been arrested before. He assaulted a female press secretary for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in March.

He also was arrested tracking Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

He is one of the many violent, anti-women members of the party for women.