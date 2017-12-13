Soros Candidate Doug Jones Wins in Alabama, Say Hello to the “New South

Far-left candidate Doug Jones, supported by numerous hard-left groups funded by George Soros, has won the Alabama senate seat and will be in office for two years, enough to cause a lot of harm to Alabama and enough to cost the President his agenda.
Jones is pro-abortion to the moment of birth, anti-gun, pro-climate change extremism, and will be Chuck Schumer’s toady when he’s not transforming Alabama.
Jones is not a traditional Democrat, he’s a Progressive.
He supports massive immigration with loose border controls. His support for strong transgender rights is at the expense of those who aren’t, including religious people.
As the left-wing Boston Globe put it, Jones’ message to Alabamans is to evoke the concept of a “New South” willing to exorcise racist “demons”. That could mean statues going down and hate speech laws.
Alabama is in trouble, and the Trump agenda is dead, there simply aren’t enough Republicans in the Senate and several we have are really Democrats.
I don’t know what it means but it is HIGHLY peculiar. A judge ordered the Election Commission to “preserve” the digital ballot images, but the order was stayed by the higher court minutes after being filed, effectively “allowing” the destruction of the ballot images.
There is some interesting statistics on the vote count. Jones received the same amount of votes that Hillary received in the last election. Moore received less than half of Trump’s amount of votes. Another fact; the amount of “write-ins” exceeded the difference by almost double. So, how many followed ex-Democrat Shelby’s advice and voted write-in.
The Republican party has made a disastrous series of mistakes in this race. By cowering in the face of Democrat tactics of personal destruction this will be the modus operandi in all future contest. It is now more than feasible that no matter how honorable one’s character can be the opposition has only to “accuse” and thus destroy his character. Do the current Senators really think they are “immune” to the same tactics. Only a fool would believe that.
You have McConnell who just could not wait to sabotage the Moore campaign at the very outset, and probably feels pretty elated right now. But he couldn’t even leave it at that. Report after report stated how he would use every means to prevent Moore from remaining a Senator, and a good many other Senators blindly followed suit. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Democrats feel emboldened and thus prevent Republicans from pursuing the agenda. By learning the tactics of This campaign it will translate to even more severe tactics with accusations never heard before. When a bully gets away with certain tactics inevitably they escalate.