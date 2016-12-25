Soros’ Insidious Method of Transforming the USA — the Funding Is “Staggering”

George Soros is funding the most extreme left candidates in the races for prosecutors and judges. If he can fundamentally change our system of laws through courts and prosecutors, who hold tremendous power, he can also change our culture in a very significant way.

The Daily Signal took an in-depth look at his efforts which go unnoticed but have a dramatic impact.

George Soros, for example, targeted local prosecutor races like one in Harris Country in the city of Houston. The African-American he backed, Morris Overstreet, lost in the primary to Kim Ogg who condemned the $100,000 donation given to her primary opponent by Soros.

Ogg then turned around and admitted she later won the general election with about $878,000 from the Soros-funded Texas Safety and Justice PAC. The money was half of her campaign funds.

Soros will always pick the most left-wing candidate.

Ogg now says her agenda was set before the donation.Her campaign promises a “significant culture change” defined by taking a more lenient approach to marijuana possession cases, focusing tax dollars on punishing violent criminals, and making it easier for defendants to get out of jail on bond in a county where 70 percent of inmates cannot afford to free themselves before trial.

The goals easily match George Soros’s. Ogg says she made no promises.

Leftist Soros, 86, finances a variety of liberal political causes, some good, most bad, and all with the intent of transforming America, including ones related to education, immigration, climate change, and the environment.

Soros’ looney philanthropic network, the Open Society Foundations, has spent more than $13 billion over the past three decades on initiatives to defend human rights abroad and shape the democratic process [his view of democratic is socialist] in Eastern Europe.

Soros gave an unprecedented $27 million to various 527 groups trying to defeat President George W. Bush in his 2004 re-election campaign, describing the effort as a “matter of life and death.” He gave more than that to Hillary Clinton and also saw it as life and death.

Soros also helped launch the Democracy Alliance, a group of major liberal donors seeking to advance progressive policymaking by investing in organizations such as Center for American Progress, Media Matters for America, and Organizing for Action, which was set up to advance the agenda of President Barack Obama.

Dishonest brokers all to say the least.

Soros didn’t personally contact the people he supported, according to his spokespeople, he just picks the furthest left, and pays them off.

Soros’ efforts are part of a new, broader push by progressives to locate, prepare, and fund challengers to unseat incumbent prosecutors. Such upsets are notoriously difficult to achieve in local district attorney races, where name recognition and outside interest are usually low and voters give deference to the candidate with a record.

“Criminal justice reform efforts must take many forms,” Whitney Tymas, an adviser on Soros’ project challenging sitting prosecutors, said in a statement to The Daily Signal. Tymas added:

“Changing laws and redirecting funding streams is critical. Because of the enormous discretion vested in those who enforce the laws, including prosecutors, it is also important to elect officials who are committed to public safety and equal justice. These officials are a key leverage point in a complicated system.”

Soros’ role in local prosecutor races is significant. It touches counties big and small, urban and rural; northern, southern, western, eastern, and midwestern. In total, Soros spent nearly $11 million on 12 district attorney races this election cycle, campaign filings show.

A Democrat candidate supported by Soros ultimately won in 10 of the 12 races.

The trend of outside funding worries opponents of Soros’ tactics, including veteran district attorneys who say the outsize contributions threaten prosecutorial independence, which is especially important in a role as powerful and all-encompassing as theirs.

“The amount of money we are talking about is staggering,” said Joshua Marquis, the district attorney of Clatsop County, Oregon, since 1994 and a board member of the National District Attorneys Association.

“And it’s amplified because it’s extremely difficult to raise money as a prosecutor,” Marquis told The Daily Signal, adding:

To ask for money when you are a prosecutor, there is something inherently icky about all of it. The argument on one side is this is good, and it’s just turning on a searchlight and looking at these issues. But that’s naive in the extreme because it’s the money that is funding debates and actual discussions. If you are able to pay for and tell your side of the story over and over again on television ads, you are going to win.

As part of this effort, Soros, along with progressive groups advocating racial justice and gender equality, is trying to elect more minority prosecutors in response to what he sees as an insufficient response by incumbent district attorneys to the fatal shootings of black men by police officers.

Soros and allied progressive groups say they will continue grooming and supporting prosecutor candidates who share their goals.

One of those groups, Emerge America, are already is looking ahead to the 2018 elections, with plans to recruit and train at least 25 Democratic women to run in district attorney races.

Joshua Marquis, the district attorney of Clatsop County, Oregon, speaking for the National District Attorneys Association, says he doesn’t doubt the sincerity of Soros and of progressive groups. He emphasizes that many members of the association, which represents state-level district attorneys across the U.S., support reform.

What that means in reality is that Soros is a sincere leftist who believes in hard-left values.

Indeed, the National District Attorneys Association made headlines earlier this year when it endorsed compromise legislation in Congress meant to reduce mandatory minimum sentences for low-level drug offenders in the federal prison system.

Yet Marquis said he worries that despite these efforts, some incumbent members of the association could lose their jobs to better-funded challengers.

“This is the source of great conversation among district attorneys,” Marquis said. “A lot of us are sitting around saying, ‘What if it’s me next? What if I am targeted?’”

George Soros is also funding judicial races. Two organizations funded by George Soros are attempting, and in many cases succeeding in, putting the most left-wing judges possible into the courts.

Alliance for Justice is best known for its activism vis a vis the appointment of federal judges, this group consistently depicts Republican judicial nominees as “extremists.”

Justice at Stake coalition calls for judges to be appointed by nonpartisan, independent commissions in a process known as “merit selection,” rather than elected by the voting public. Instead of being elected by the people, he is replacing elections for judges with selection-by-committee.

If judges are picked by committee — often, a committee of lawyers — that will give left-wing judges the upper hand.

“The left can’t get their agenda through the legislatures anymore … so they think they can get their agenda through by taking over the courts,” attorney Colleen Pero, author of a new report titled “Hijacking Justice,” told Foxnews.com in 2011. Soros has spent millions in the effort.

Pero says, “merit selection” is inherently undemocratic.”It would be a handful lawyers who would select judges… with elections, the people actually have a say.”

In both the leaked Podesta and Soros emails, they talk about being poised to take over every level of government and the media. They have a 50-state strategy to infiltrate every area of government at the local and state level. They have a spidery network throughout the United States and they aren’t going anywhere soon.

Read the Daily Signal report on this link.