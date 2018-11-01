Soros Indirectly Gave $1 Million to Trump-Russia Probe

George Soros, the leftist billionaire who supports endless far-left causes, gave $1 million in funding to a nonprofit group that works closely with Fusion GPS. That is the opposition research firm hired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC to investigate the Trump campaign. They came up with the infamous and unverified Steele dossier.

The money was given to the Democracy Integrity Project, according to a Soros representative who spoke to the New York Times. Soros is mulling donating even more.

The Democracy Integrity Project, which was founded in January 2017 by Daniel Jones, a former Democratic staffer on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has worked with Fusion GPS and dossier author Christopher Steele to investigate Russian interference in American elections. The group has also investigated President Donald Trump’s possible links to Russia.

The Democracy Integrity Project allegedly is concerned with election abuse.

The group calls itself a charity but does not meet the necessary qualifications to be rated as a charity.

ANY ATTACK ON ‘JEWISH’ GEORGE SOROS IS A CONSPIRACY THEORY

The stories out today claim that linking Soros to any secret force trying to influence politics is a conspiracy theory. The media reports come despite everyone knowing Soros is pouring money into far-left Marxist causes. Any talk of Soros being tied to the caravans is also considered a conspiracy theory although he funds five of the groups behind Pueblo sin Fronteras, a group supporting this and other caravans.

Any mention of Soros and his hard-left ties is anti-semitism according to those silencing the opposition. Meanwhile, Soros is a Jew in name only. He exploits them as he did when he was a youth going door-to-door robbing Jews for Hitler. He was only 14 years of age, however, and he knew it was evil, but it wasn’t difficult for him at all.