Soros Moves $18 Billion Into His Open Society Foundations

Washington Times reported that Hungarian billionaire George Soros is moving billions into his hard-left causes and possibly away from the tax collector — $18 billion to be exact.

Soros transferred the enormous sum to the Open Society Foundations to fund his leftist ideological groups in the U.S. and around the world.

The WSJ reported reported it is roughly equivalent to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Afghanistan, according to World Bank data.

Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, suggested that the transfer is a way for the 87-year-old Soros to avoid the estate tax — also known as the death tax — which penalizes large inheritances.

Whatever the reason, it will most certainly be used for his hard-left and subversive agenda. Currently Soros is working on radically transforming our criminal justice system.

According to Politico, Soros is concentrating on reshaping it. He has been pouring millions into seven local district attorney campaigns in six key states this past year.

He supports leftist and minority candidates for this Progressive push.

One of Soros’s causes is Black Lives Matter, a violent hate group founded on the ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ lie. He is now joined by liberals/leftists at The Ford Foundation and Borealis Philanthropy who are raising funds for the Marxist group, seeking pledges of $100 million.

There has never been anything grassroots about BLM though that is what they want people to believe. The group already secured $33 million in grants from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and Center for American Progress.