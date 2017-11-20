Soros’ Secret Network Steps Up Efforts for a Permanent Progressive Majority

The Washington Free Beacon published documents put out by Soros’ Democracy Alliance, a covert organization which provides a “safe place” for hard-left operators and funders to organize and further the leftist cause. The Alliance of the far-left held a conference at a posh resort in California this past week.

The Conference documents Free Beacon obtained show that the organizers and operatives are focusing on DA races because they believe “…electing ultra-progressive prosecutors in cities across the country is of high importance to the deep-pocketed donors as part of their “resistance” efforts and 2018 strategy.

Currently the deep-pocketed leftists are scheming to take over district attorneys offices to control the U.S. justice system and law enforcement. They are targeting DA races in all key battleground states. DAs have tremendous power these days to control, to some degree, races, police forces, the entire legal system.

It’s key to turning the country into a Soros Socialist nightmare. It’s not only the justice system they are after. They want a PERMANENT PROGRESSIVE MAJORITY BY TURNING BATTLEGROUND STATES BLUE AS THEY HAVE WITH VIRGINIA.

The conference agenda gave an “early peek at more than 30 hot races” that overlap in key 2018 battlegrounds.

They have in the past targeted district attorney races in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, and New Mexico. Recently they poured $2 million into the Philadelphia DA race to get a hard-left activist, Larry Krasner, elected. As a lawyer, he has represented the most extreme groups like the Occupiers and Black Lives Matter. He has sued the police over 75 times. He’s very far-left.

Progressives are communists and socialists, not liberals, though some liberals might be misguided enough to think that is what liberalism is. – Marxism.

This movement is a social justice equity movement. It is fully Marxist.

Closed events were held at the summit on issues ranging from using the state of California as a progressive template to expand elsewhere, to the “importance of prosecutor races,” Free Beacon reported.

We will all be California.

Soros was a conference headliner via video messages. Leftists Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi introduced Soros according to a private memo obtained by the publication.

Other absolutely horrendous leftists involved or likely involved:

DCCC Chair Ben Ray Lujan (D., N.M), CNN contributor Van Jones, Center for American Progress CEO Neera Tanden, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, and Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam [THE NEW FAR-LEFT Virginia governor], among others, were also in attendance, according to the agenda.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) delivered a video message to the group.

National Education Association Executive Director and Democracy Alliance Board Chair John Stocks, SEIU President Kay Henry, the Communications Workers of America VP Bob Master, leaders in AFSCME, AFL-CIO, AFGE, UFCW, Amalgamated Bank, AFT, and others like the Indivisibles’ Political Director Maria Urbana, were there to receive more funding for their efforts which includes paid canvassing and ‘protests’. [all major union heads in the United States are now hard-left].

Kate Clinton, hard-left gay/lesbian comedian.

Heather Booth, radical community organizer, feminist, civil rights activist, Progressive strategist.

Washington Post political reporter, Janell Ross.

David Brock, founder of Media Matters, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) were spotted at the resort, but were not listed in the summit’s agenda.

The documents make it clear they are targeting the President’s agenda, concentrating on the tax reform benefits the rich lie and the President’s infrastructure plan.

No one will stop or even question George Soros who is, as he self-describes, ‘like a god’. Certainly he is a communist god bent on destroying the very foundations of our society, that which made America great. He is using minorities, foreigners and millennials to do it. He is free to do as he pleases and it was the Clintons who brought him here.

Read the agenda on this link. It conflates religious exemptions with destruction of “civil rights”; promotes climate change extremism; sets the foundation for Single Payer; continues the Voter ID lie; targets Virginia to bring the state from light blue to deep blue; continues the town hall disruptions; promotes abortion to the moment of birth; and plans for a permanent progressive majority.

They even plan to “understand Trump voters” so they can go out to change their minds.