Soros Wins! Shocking Report DACA Turns 4 or 5 Red States Blue

On January 11, we posted an article about a memo circulated by Soros’s Center for American Progress that clearly stated DREAMers (DACA) – aliens who were allegedly brought here at a young age – were a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”

We also posted the USCIS report on where the DACA and DAPA live. It is very concerning because it turns 4, possibly 5 red states blue. The report was first put out by WND. The Gateway Pundit reposted it again this evening and they laid it out very clearly so we’re reposting with Jim Hoft’s layout and what exactly it would mean in an election. It leads to a permanent Progressive majority.

According to USCIS — with the 800,000 original number — there are significant populations in blue states:

379,000 Dreamers in California (a deep blue state)

30,000 in Washington

72,000 in Illinois

71,000 in New York

38,000 in New Jersey

30,000 in Colorado

And according to USCIS there are also significant numbers of Dreamer illegals in several red states:

211,000 in Texas

47,000 in Arizona

72,000 in Florida

41,000 in Georgia

47,000 in North Carolina

In 2016 President Trump won these red states by the following amounts:

Texas – 807,179

Arizona – 91,234

Florida – 112,911

Georgia – 211,141

North Carolina – 173,315

This has been going on for a long time. Once Democrats realized the foreigners were voting for them, they started pushing illegal immigration and anyone who objected was a racist – a clever ruse.

If you remember back in 2008, being called a racist for wanting borders was at first a shock. It’s now taken for granted that you are a racist for wanting borders and sending back people, even criminals, who don’t belong here. Between Bush and Obama, they let so many in, it’s nearly impossible to send them back. When you take these massive numbers in, they don’t have time to assimilate to our values.

What we will end up with is a socialist USA and it’s going to happen very soon.