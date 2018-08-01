Soros’s Governor Flies Off to His $7 Million Villa While NJ Transit Crumbles

Contributor James Soviero

The new governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, is off to a bad start. His ideas are terrible, but that is what one would expect from a George Soros pick. His constituents are not happy about the crumbling transit system and his fellow Democrats want to strip him of gubernatorial powers. He owns a soccer team that lives in dire conditions and one of his sons has been in trouble with the law.

The soccer team, Sky Blue FC, faces allegations that it’s mismanaged and provides poor living conditions and subpar facilities to its players. The women players were forced to live with a dirty old man who made repeated inappropriate comments.

His 20-year-old son, Joshua Murphy, who relentlessly campaigned for him during the 2017 election, had multiple run-ins with the law since Murphy’s rise to prominence. He has been drinking heavily, drove his car off a cliff, and has been arrested for disorderly conduct.

THE SOROS PROGRESSIVE WANTS NJ TO BE A BEACON TO ILLEGAL ALIENS

The Soros guy is a Progressive who wants to establish a state agency to aid and protect illegal aliens, according TO the Washington Post.

Phil Murphy, the former Ambassador to Germany under Barack Obama, will establish the Office of Immigrant Defensive Protection to help protect people here illegally.

While the excuse is to fight the much-vilified Donald Trump, it is actually to fight and flout our laws and maintain open borders for future Democrats.

He will declare New Jersey a sanctuary state if necessary under the guise of protecting so-called DREAMers.

Fox Insider reports the new agency will answer the questions illegal aliens have about their status. He thinks the word “sanctuary” is now tainted and will call the state “welcoming”. “Welcoming” is the new word to cover up illegal immigration and open borders.

The Post reported Murphy supports offering state identification, driver’s licenses and education-related financial aid to illegal immigrants.

WHAT A PROGRESSIVE BLUE BEACON NJ WILL BE

His generosity is at the expense of the taxpayer. The governor wants to make New Jersey “a Progressive Blue Beacon” with all that entails from legalizing weed; raising taxes, especially on millionaires to redistribute the money to the “poor”; raising the minimum wage; and enacting environmental [extremism] climate change regulations.

Leftist Governor Northam of Virginia is “a good friend” and you can expect Virginia to move in the same direction. Northam is also a Progressive. Murphy speaks regularly with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Murphy received endorsements from the hard-left U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and got large donations from billionaire super donors George Soros and Donald Sussman.

OFF TO HIS SWANKY VILLA

Some people are questioning his judgment. Last week as he embarked on a swanky 11-day trip to Italy, where he owns a $7 million home he bought during his 23-year stint at Goldman Sachs. Taxpayers pick up the tab for his protection which comes to about $100,000.

There wouldn’t have been a hullaballoo over his disappearance if he just said he went to Italy, Politico NJ reported.

Will they take photos of him on the beach as they did with former Gov. Christie?

CRUMBLING TRANSIT

The Democrat and former Obama diplomat was elected only six months ago and has made no progress on the disastrous condition of the transit system.

To alleviate the transit problem, he leased new cars, but then he returned them.

Nearly a dozen trains were getting canceled on Tuesday morning alone, infuriating commuters. NJ Transit at first offered no explanation, but later vaguely said the installation and testing of a rail safety system called Positive Train Control (PTC) and lack of staff were the reasons for cancellations.

His own party wants to strip him of powers when it comes to deciding how much money various taxes and programs should raise each year, NorthJersey.com reported. They want a three-member panel to decide, not him.

Good idea! Do not trust this guy with your money!