Sound the Alarms! Dems Are Stealing Election After Election 8 Days After

Democrats are miraculously finding votes and their lawyers are overturning election laws in order to win. As they corrupt our democratic processes, they are indeed winning elections in the House and possibly the Senate more than a week after Election Day.

This is what they do in Banana Republics.

In Florida and elsewhere, including Georgia, Democrat lawyers are calling on judges to overturn laws. They first go judge shopping. For example, communist/socialist Stacey Abrams’ lawyer went to a court where her sister sits as a judge.

They actually asked the judge to overturn the law so they can count votes of people who didn’t send in ballots or sent them in after Election Day. If the judge doesn’t find her way, they will claim it is voter suppression.

Democrats have weaponized the term ‘voter suppression’ and they did the same thing with the Voting Rights Act.

In Florida, Hillary’s lawyer Marc Elias says he went to Florida to win the elections. They too are suing to overturn laws.

RUBIO SOUNDS THE ALARM ON OVERTURNING LAWS

Senator Marco Rubio has sounded the alarm. Rubio tweeted that they are attempting to change the rules after the election. He simplifies it be drawing a correlation to an NFL team trailing but hitting a 3 pt kick to win. But, then, after the game, lawyers for the losing team get a judge to change the rules. That is what these Democrat lawyers are doing to steal the Florida election.

Imagine if NFL team was trailing 24-22 but in final seconds hits a 3 pt kick to win. Then AFTER game lawyers for losing team get a judge to order rules changed so that last second field goals are only 1 point Well that’s how democrat lawyers plan to steal # Florida election 1/4

For example, #Florida law requires that the voter signatures on mail ballots match the signature of the voter.

Democrat lawyers also, for example, want to throw out the law that requires signatures on ballots to match the signature on file.

But Dem lawyers are asking a judge to throw that law out & force Florida to count ballots with signatures that don’t match the voter signature on file. 2/4

#Florida law requires a manual recount of “undervotes” in close races & provides a clear standard for determining whether a voter intended to vote for a candidate.

They also want Florida to ignore the standard for reviewing “undervotes”.

Now Dem lawyers want a judge to order Florida to ignore this intent standard when reviewing “undervotes” 3/4

In short, Dem lawyers came to Florida to get judges to change Florida elections laws, AFTER the election. That isn’t a strategy to win an election, that is a strategy to steal an election. 4/4

Unfortunately, the left has appointed so many activist judges who legislate from the bench that Democrats might very well succeed. It is judicial tyranny.

FAKE VOTER SUPPRESSION

Rubio tweeted about the so-called voter suppression yesterday.

The same people who are quick to use the term “Voter Suppression” to describe everything from Voter ID to closing early voting sites on time, are also quick to condemn as hyperbole & baseless criticism of blatant & rampant election irregularities & violations of election laws

Since Election Day, Democrats have picked off a dozen House seats and two Senate seats won by Republicans on Election Day. They have done it with miraculously ‘found’ votes and the manipulation of lawyers and corrupt judges.

The list of lost seats can be found at Vox. Many were shockers. There are 8 more House seats and still two Senate seats in play.

GEORGIA AND THE CHEATING SOCIALIST STACEY ABRAMS

The left-wing media is pushing for the Voters’ Rights Act to return as they pretend Brian Kemp did something illegal to suppress votes.

Abrams and the Democrat Party have absurdly charged Brian Kemp with voter suppression. He did nothing of the sort.

The NY Times concocted the plot.

Here are the facts. The various boards of elections around the state have rejected 30,000 voter registration forms for not matching driver’s licenses or other state data. This was done not by the secretary of state, but by local boards of elections often in heavily Democrat areas. The secretary of state defended the rejections. Many of those rejected were from a nonprofit project organized by Abrams. The law does not require the secretary of state and local boards of election to accept voter registration paperwork when the people filling out the paperwork get basic data wrong.

As to suppressing minority votes in Georgia, the data do not hold up. According to a review by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, between 2006 and 2010, black voter registration numbers increased 44 percent and Hispanic voter registration numbers increased by 67 percent. White voter registration numbers only increased by 12 percent. That was to be expected with Barack Obama’s political rise. That was also during Republican Karen Handel’s tenure as secretary of state. What about during Kemp’s tenure?

What happened during Kemp’s tenure

The AJC reviewed that data, too. Through 2016, “An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of voter registration data shows minority voter registration rose 23 percent. White registration rose 15 percent, and still accounts for nearly 57 percent of the state’s voters.” If Kemp is actively denying black people the right to vote, he is doing a pretty terrible job of it. Note also that requiring a photo ID has not been an obstacle to minority voter participation.

What is missing from the voter suppression arguments is a crucial fact. In 2001, Congress passed the bipartisan Help America Vote Act. The law requires state secretaries of state clean and purge voter rolls of inactive voters. Georgia is actually far less aggressive in throwing people off the rolls than some states.

Kemp isn’t throwing anyone off the voter rolls.