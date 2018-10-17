Source Says Jamal Khashoggi Was Dismembered Alive for 7 Minutes

Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi was butchered alive during an excruciating seven-minute execution inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a source has claimed.

The tape from his Apple Watch — allegedly — recorded his horrifying screams as he was dragged from the office to a table in the study of the Saudi Consul General’s where he was surgically dismembered.

THE CONSUL GENERAL HAS FLED & EVIDENCE HAS BEEN SHARED WITH THE US

The audio recording is said to have captured the missing journalist’s dying screams, before he was “injected with an unknown drug” and fell silent.

“There was no attempt to interrogate him. They had come to kill him,” the source said.

People downstairs in the consulate heard the screams as he was cut into pieces on the desk. It is alleged that the Saudi butchers put headphones on to drown him out.

One of the 15 Saudi men identified as part of the ‘hit squad’ accused of murdering Khashoggi is ‘forensic expert’ Salah Muhammad al-Tubaigy.

The source told Middle-East Eye that al-Tubaigy can be heard telling others in this squad “When I do this job, I listen to music. You should do [that] too”.

Turkish police also said they found evidence during the inspection, although it was after the Saudis sent in the cleaning crew. They specifically looked for areas that were painted over. The evidence has been shared with Saudi Arabia, the United States, and other countries according to the source.

This comes from a source at Middle East Eye, a mostly reliable website. DailyMail reported the source’s story.

The Consul General has left Turkey according to reports out yesterday and the Turks described it as he has “fled” the country hours before the search of the consulate.

President Trump said Tuesday that he has spoken to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the kingdom continues to steadfastly deny any involvement in Khashoggi’s suspected murder.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said the Crown Prince, known by his initials MbS, ‘totally denied’ knowledge of the journalist’s disappearance in a Tuesday afternoon phone call which followed a dinner between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Saudi leader in Riyadh.

Secretary of Stat Mike Pompeo has met with the Saudi King and Crown Prince and is in Turkey, meeting with officials there.