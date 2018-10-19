South Africa Goes Full-Blown Communist, Prepares to Seize Land

The AP reports that as South Africans debate seizing land without compensation as part of their plan for retribution and redistribution of wealth, they will seize hundreds of acres of land from private white owners. It’s a “test case”. They will not pay for it and they will put low-cost housing on it, ensuring plantations for the black people.

Ekurhuleni, South Africa, faces a dire housing crunch, the AP reports. More than 600,000 live in “informal settlements”.

The Ekurhuleni city council voted for “expropriation without compensation” to help solve the problem. The ruling African National Congress calls it a tool and says it will be used to correct the historic injustices of apartheid and distribute land more equitably.

They feel it is okay because it’s for a good reason.

At what point will the violence and ethnic cleansing begin? That’s not a question of ‘if’, just ‘when’. They’re raping, torturing and killing whites now.

South Africa’s passionate land debate heats up as one city prepares to seize private land without pay. https://t.co/GT40WfwCdw — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) October 19, 2018

RELATED STORY