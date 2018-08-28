South Africa Might Have Caved After President Trump’s Tweet

A bill allowing the South African government to seize private land without compensation has been withdrawn by the Portfolio Committee on Public Works pending further study, according to the ruling African National Congress.

WITHDRAWAL OF EXPROPRIATION BILL FOR FURTHER RECONSIDERATION pic.twitter.com/liFnvJlioG — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) August 28, 2018

President Trump this week told his secretary of state Mike Pompeo to look into the seizure of land by the South African government.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

The natural question to ask is, did South Africa cave?

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the forcible evictions of white farmers who refused to give up their land as reparations to South Africa’s black citizens. Tucker Carlson reported on it and that was followed by the President’s tweet.

THERE MIGHT BE A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT COMING

The bill was withdrawn to pave way for a potential constitutional amendment allowing the government to expropriate land without compensation.

The Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party crafted the bill, which was never signed, as part of a so-called “land reform” program to even the disparity in property ownership between the black majority and white minority.

This has been going on since 2015. About 130 farms owned by whites have been targeted.

White farmers are being robbed, raped, and slaughtered because they are white. Genocide is a concern.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and his party, African National Congress (ANC), reassured lawmakers in March that any redistribution program would be done in a way that does not disrupt normal farming operations. ANC widely supports an amendment authorizing expropriation.