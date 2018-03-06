South African Leader Will “Cut the Throat” of the “White Man”

Last week, the South African Parliament called for the land of white farmers to be confiscated without compensation. It was largely in response to calls to do so by Julius Malema, founder of the violent Communist Economic Freedom Fighters. It’s a prominent, influential political party.

Specifically, he wants white political leaders removed from office. On Sunday, he called for the removal of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip because he is white.

“We have taken a decision that we are going to remove the mayor of PE [Port Elizabeth],” he told a crowd gathered for the launch of the party’s election registration campaign at the Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg on Sunday.

He answered the question why.

“Because the mayor of DA in PE is a white man. So, these people, when you want to hit them hard – go after a white man. They feel a terrible pain, because you have touched a white man.”

As he has said before, Malema said Sunday, “[W]e are going to remove a mayor of PE… [we] are going for your white man in PE. We are going to cut the throat.”

White Farmers Are Being Tortured and Slaughtered All Over South Africa

The Communist South African blacks are raping, torturing and murdering whites on farms. It’s a daily occurrence. Read the story on this link to get a sense of it.

According to Australia.com:

“The average murder ratio per 100,000 or the population in the world is nine, I believe. In South Africa, it is 54. But for the farming community, it is 138, which is the highest for any occupation in the world.”

Since 2007, at the direction of the government, South African police have stopped releasing statistics about the race of the victims. Monitoring group Genocide Watch says the cover-up has been exacerbated by American and European governments, which have “remained silent about the problem, reinforcing the campaign of denial”.

The rise in farm attacks has been blamed on increasingly anti-white hate speech, particularly from the ruling African National Congress.

This is what communism and racist hate will deliver to any nation.