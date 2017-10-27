Spain Takes Direct Rule Over Catalonia, Islamic Republic Rising

Catalonia declared independence from Spain as Madrid imposed direct rule. The secessionists hold a slim majority in the region. The Salafists, who have control over a significant number of cities and towns, want to secede along with the Socialists.

The Catalan push for independence has been years in the making and Catalonia itself is separate and apart from Spain in culture, language, and riches. It also has the third-largest percentage of Muslims in Western Europe, just behind France and Belgium.

Catalans had a dwindling population and like so many other European nations, they thought it a good idea to bring in refugees from Pakistan and Morocco to replace Catalans. Unfortunately, with its capital of Barcelona, it is home to the largest concentration of radical Islamists in Europe.

The Gatestone Institute reported in 2012 that is has emerged as ground-zero for Salafi-Jihadism on the continent and has become one of the top incubators for Islamist terrorism in the West.

The Muslim population has grown to more than 500,000 – more than parties like the Partid Popular (PP), Podemos or Candidatura d’Unitat Popular (CUP) have voters. 2012, the second most common name in the province of Girona was Mohammed. In the region of Segarra (Lérida), 55% of the children born in 2014 had foreign mothers. The community of Salt (Girona), in which 12,000 of the 30,000 inhabitants are Muslims, became a „New Mecca of the radical Salafists“. The mayor of Salt said a few years ago in a radio interview, that the Muslim population were increasingly radicalizing. Sharia law is strictly enforced in Salt.

Salafi Islam also has a major presence in the municipalities of Badalona, Calafell, Cunit, El Vendrel, Gerona, Lleida, Mataró, Reus, Roda de Bara, Rubí, Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Sant Boi, Torredembarra, Valls, Vic and Vilanova, not to mention Barcelona, which hosts five Salafi mosques.

Catalonia has been one of the wealthiest and most industrialized regions of Spain and has longed for independence since the medieval times. The economy of the region is larger than Portugal’s and is one-fifth of the Spanish output, generating 30% of its exports. It is struggling to repay its debts and blames Madrid for over-taxing them, collecting $16 billion more from Catalonia than it spends in the region.

The ruling parties of Catalonia have sought guidance from Brussels on the legality of secession from Spain, requesting a “roadmap” for membership of the European Union, along with the use of the euro, as an independent state.

It risks becoming an Islamic Republic. Catalonia has 7.5 million inhabitants, including about a half million Muslims. This mass immigration of Muslims began in the 1980s and it has become “a major Mediterranean center for radical Islamists.” The United States has even proposed setting up an intelligence hub at the U.S. Consulate in Barcelona to counter the growing threat, according to American diplomatic cables that were obtained by Wikileaks and published by the Madrid-based El País newspaper.

Catalonia, with little doubt, is a base of operations for terrorist activity mostly from Muslim communities prone to radicalization.

According to Spain’s National Intelligence Center (CNI), Catalonia is home to hundreds and possibly thousands of Salafi Islamists, who CNI says, pose the greatest threat to Spain’s security.

In Lleida, where Muslims now make up around 20% of the city’s total population, local residents have accused Muslim immigrants of poisoning dozens of dogs in the city because according to Islamic teaching dogs are “unclean” animals.

In Reus, nine Islamists kidnapped a woman, tried her for adultery based on Sharia law, and condemned her to death. The woman, by fleeing to a local police station, just barely managed to escape being executed.

In Tarragona, an imam forced a 31-year-old Moroccan woman to wear a hijab Islamic head covering. The imam also threatened to burn down the woman’s house: according to him, as she works outside of the home, drives an automobile and has non-Muslim friends, she is an “infidel.”

In Barcelona, a Moroccan imam said it is absolutely necessary to accept Islamic values as European values and that from now on, when describing Western Civilization, Europeans should replace the term “Judeo-Christian” with term “Islamo-Christian.”

Elsewhere in Catalonia, Muslim immigrants are imposing Sharia law in public schools, where non-Muslim school children are regularly harassed for bringing ham sandwiches to school for lunch.

To make matters worse, Catalans are beginning to convert to Islam. It is believed, for example, that two out of every ten Catalan radicals who belong to the far-left political party, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), are converts to Islam. The Catalan multiculturalists are abandoning old traditions, Christmas, champagne and adopting Halal.

Indeed, after a recent terror attack in Barcelona, many on the left in Catalonia called for more mass immigration.

Salafists want to reconquer Spain which they lost by 1492 during the Spanish Reconquista because they believe the land still belongs to them. Ironically, Catalonia was only very briefly part of al-Andalus, the Arabic name for the Spanish territories under Muslim domination.

via Gates of Vienna