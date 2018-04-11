Speaker Paul Ryan Will Retire in January [Videos]

Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for office again. He will retire in January so he can spend more time with his wife and children. He mentioned his one regret was not getting entitlement reform from taking place. It is the one thing that must happen to slow the growth in spending. It likely weighed in his decision.

If he thought he could get that done, he might have stayed although he didn’t say that.

This is not a good sign when it comes to Republicans keeping the House in November, but it’s not the death knell either. The seat could be lost and the Democrats are using it to claim he’s leaving over Donald Trump.

The primary reason Speaker Ryan is not running for office in November is that he doesn’t want his kids to know him as a “weekend Dad”. He has no regrets for accepting the role as Speaker and regards it as an “honor”.

Weekend Dad

Paul Ryan blamed the Senate for the explosion of spending under his watch. He is correct. The Senate does little about anything of importance.

Blame the Senate

Speaker Ryan has reassurances Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein will not be fired.