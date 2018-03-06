Special Counsel Informs WH Kellyanne Conway Violated the Hatch Act

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act on two occasions, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) informed the Trump administration Tuesday.

Appearing in her official capacity, Conway endorsed and advocated against political candidates, the watchdog said, referring its findings to President Trump for disciplinary action.

The violations occurred during two television appearances in 2017, one on “Fox and Friends,” and one on CNN’s “New Day.”

The Office of Special Counsel opened a case in November 2017 to look into whether or not White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway’s comments about Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore’s Democratic opponent violated federal law.

The left-wing former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, filed the complaint with the special counsel.

All Obama Did While in Office Was Campaign

With all the rabid politicking the Obama administration did without any Hatch Act investigations, one would think Shaub would see the absurdity in going after Conway for saying we need a Republican representing Alabama in the Senate.

“While the Hatch Act allows federal employees to express their views about candidates and political issues as private citizens, it restricts employees from using their official government positions for partisan political purposes, including by trying to influence partisan elections,” OSC says in its report.

Isn’t that what Barack Obama and all his minions did?

It’s not a criminal violation. The Hatch Act is on the level of a regulation. Penalties can include removal from office, suspension, forfeiture of pay.

A number of people in the Obama administration were also cited for violating the Hatch Act. No one has ever been prosecuted for it.