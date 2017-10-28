Special Counsel Mueller Filed the First Charges in Russia Probe, Arrests Come Monday

Interesting timing! This announcement of charges being filed in the Russia probe comes on top of major exposés these past two weeks of accusations of lawless behavior by the prior adminsitration.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced the first charges have been filed in his investigation. We don’t know who yet. That should leak out by Monday.

With the conflicts of interest this counsel has, one must wonder why he is still in the role. He should arrest himself, Hillary Clinton and a few others.

The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are.

Which Trump campaign worker will be perp-walked? Manafort? Flynn? Carter Page? Paul Manafort is sketchy.

Maybe they will indict Manafort for his work with Hillary Clinton. That would be a great twist!

Mueller’s team is loaded with Hillary donors and supporters and he has been compromised in the Uranium One scandal.